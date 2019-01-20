GCA/NBS Second Division Cameron grabs four as GYO thump GNIC; GDF overcome Police despite Savory’s half century

By Zaheer Mohamed

Demeter Cameron grabbed four wickets to lead Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) to a 101-run win over GNIC SC, while Guyana Defence Force (GDF) defeated Police by 13 runs when the Georgetown

Cricket Association/New Building Society Second Division 40-over tournament continued yesterday.

At Gandhi Youth Organisation, the home team batted first and managed 159 all out in 24.1 overs. Anand Bharat and Michael Deonarine (03) added 30 for the opening stand before the latter was dismissed by S. Browne who also removed Treatlon Liverpool without scoring to leave the score on 30-2. Bharat, who started off with a flurry of boundaries and Eon Hooper, put on 52 for the third wicket before Hooper departed for 31 with five fours and a six, while Bharat was dismissed for 36 inclusive of seven fours. Wazeer Hussain (19) struck four fours before he was caught off Ryan Shun, who went on to pick up three more quick wickets to somewhat restrict GYO. However, Ricky Sergeant propped up the scoring with an unbeaten 41 which contained eight fours and two sixes down the order. Shun bagged 6-40 from 7.1 overs while there was two each for Esau Blair and S. Browne.

Pacer Cameron made early inroads into GNIC SC batting, removing Shun (01) and John Champagne (00) before R. Benjamin was run out without scoring. GNIC SC never recovered and were sent packing for 58 in 17.3 overs. Cameron finished with 4-35 and Trevon France 2-10. S. Browne top scored for GNIC SC with 20, while Dexter Solomon made 18.

At Camp Ayangana, Guyana Defence Force took first strike and posted 166 all out in 24.4 overs. Kevin Sinclair and Randy Lindore added 27 for the second wicket

after opener Leon Andrews was caught off Jason Heyliger for two with the score on 17. Sinclair hit one four and three sixes in scoring 33, while Lindore was run out for 34 which included one four and two sixes. Police managed to pick up a few quick wickets, but Joshua Jones who slammed two fours and four sixes in a brisk 39 and Damion Waldron 20 added respectability to the total as Vishal Jaigobin and Kevin Leitch picked up two wickets each.

Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair provided GDF with the breakthrough by removing Paul Tyndall for 10 before Reginald Rodrigues and Kemol Savory took the score to 51. Savory got off the mark with a single but then clobbered Sinclair for three consecutive sixes as he kept Police on par with the asking rate. Rodrigues was then removed by Waldron for 11, while Andrew Lyght Jr was run out without scoring to leave the score at 53-3. While Savory continued to play his shots, wickets fell regularly at the other end with only Leitch (12) of the remaining batsmen reaching double figures. Savory was the last batsman to be dismissed for 79 which included two fours and five sixes as Police were bowled out for 153 in 24.3 overs. Sinclair and Waldron grabbed three wickets each. The game was reduced to 25 overs.