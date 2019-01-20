Ejected seismic vessel, two others resume work for Exxon

Latest update January 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
Almost four weeks after a Venezuelan naval vessel stopped a Norwegian oil exploration ship in Guyana’s waters, ExxonMobil is moving full steam ahead with seismic work.
Yesterday, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) announced in a notice that three vessels will be conducting seismic work until April 12.
The notice by MARAD in Kaieteur News disclosed that on January 12, Exxon’s local company, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) commenced a 3D/4D seismic survey within the south eastern portion of the Stabroek Block.
The three vessels, which will use international signals during the work, are the Ramform Tethys, Thor Magni and Delta Monarch.
The survey area covers about 1,240 square kilometers and the vessels will be deploying and recovering equipment, streamers and receivers during the period.
The Ramford Tethys, which was approached on December 22, had reportedly left the area after the incident with the Venezuelan military boat.
ExxonMobil’s Head of Public and Government Affairs, Deedra Moe, had said that the operations were halted to ensure the safety of crew members.
The Venezuelans did not board the ship and have since left the area, according to a statement issued by Norway’s Petroleum Geo-Services, which was performing a seismic survey on behalf of Irving, Texas-based ExxonMobil.
