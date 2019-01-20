Don’t follow Jagdeo… Public servants must carry out will of govt., implement budget – Harmon

By Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell

The APNU+AFC government continues to insist that it must be business as usual, until such time that the court pronounces on the matters before it, in relation to the no-confidence motion.

On the other hand, the Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) maintains that the government can only act in a caretaker capacity. As a result, Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo has been calling on public servants to be “on the lookout.”

Since the passage of the no-confidence motion that saw the fall of government, Jagdeo hosted several press conferences while the government held only a few. At all of his press conferences, Jagdeo has been repeating this call on public servants to be vigilant. He asked that they report suspicious transactions and “put Guyana first.”

Further, Jagdeo called on public workers not to process the “suspicious” transactions. Jagdeo has been preaching that these transactions would be illegal and that the government’s continued functioning is in violation of Guyana’s supreme law—the Constitution. Apparently, his calls are being paid heed, and some public servants are complying.

As such, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon is now calling on “right-thinking” public workers to understand that they still have duties to fulfill for which they are being paid.

Harmon made this call at the post-Cabinet press briefing held on Friday.

The Minister told the media that the government is still looking to spend monies that have been passed under the 2019 Budget.

“We have a full budget for 2019, it has been passed, the actual orders have been signed by the President and the government has started implementing its programme…We are going to implement those programmes under the Budget.

Harmon said that those who are listening to Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo are making a serious error. He said that those employees would do better to continue the government’s work.

“It is an error to accept that advice (offered by Jagdeo), the budget programme continues. The persons who are meant to implement the programmes must recognize that they have a duty to act in an efficient manner and have those programmes implemented,” said Harmon.

The PPP had called for the no-confidence motion to be debated before Budget 2019 was read, deliberated and passed. But, the government refused.

Jagdeo’s concern was, “Supposed they pass a budget and then the government is defeated by the no-confidence motion. That would create a serious problem.”