CRIC 17: Guyana readies itself for major forum -Convention Centre to be tested to the limit

Latest update January 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, on Friday afternoon, conducted a site visit of the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC) at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, in an effort to determine its state of readiness for the hosting of the Seventeenth Session of the Committee for the Review of the Implementation of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (CRIC 17).
The event, which will run from January 28-30, 2019, is the first time since the 1972 Non-Aligned Foreign Ministers Conference that an event of this magnitude will be held in Guyana.
It also marks the first time that such an event of the UNCCD will take place in the English-speaking Caribbean.
During the tour, Minister Harmon addressed a batch of young volunteers who are being trained to work at the various events within the Conference. He noted that the hosting of CRIC 17 is a historical occasion of which Guyana must be proud.
“Guyana will be on show. It will showcase our ability to organise and manage activities of this nature. I have been to Conferences overseas and you can always see the smooth transition and I trust that the training you are receiving here will equip you with that ability to be able to seamlessly carry out your functions. I would also like to commend you for stepping forward to serve your country in this capacity,” he said.
Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC), Trevor Benn who is the focal point to the UNCCD, said that 85 percent of the works have already been completed at the location. He noted that the Commission is expecting total completion by Thursday, January 24.
Around 400-600 persons from 196 countries around the world are expected to travel to Georgetown, including UNCCD Executive Secretary, Ms. Monique Barbut, and operational units from the UNCCD Secretariat and United Nations offices, UN media operatives, civil society and Inter-Governmental Organizations.
Jan 20, 2019By Sean Devers On a day in which the post lunch session was lost due to illness of eight of the Leewards Hurricanes players, a haul of 6-17 from off-spinner Rakeem Cornwall kept their fifth...
Jan 20, 2019
Jan 20, 2019
Jan 20, 2019
Jan 20, 2019
Jan 20, 2019
Please Google the following words, “Mother and boyfriend accused of killing boy crushed to death in car.” Here is what... more
A grouping of professional organizations and independent Guyanese came together and launched a highly successful boycott... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]