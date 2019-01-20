Belle-West squatters to be regularised

Latest update January 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Minister within the Ministry of Communities, with responsibility for Housing, Valerie Adams-Yearwood met on Thursday with the squatters at Plantation Belle-West, Canal No. 2, West Bank Demerara, to discuss her ministry’s regularization plans.
In December 2018, the squatters had met with the minister at her office asking for consideration, in regularizing the area they were squatting.
Minister Adams-Yearwood said at that meeting she had given the assurance that she would consider their request, especially that they were honest in accepting that they were flouting the law, and illegally occupying land that they did not own but belonged to the government.
“They came, and they were very honest with what they said, and they admitted that they should not have squatted in the first place and I appreciated that, so I promise them that I am going to come to see where they are and let’s look at how we can help,” said Minister Adams-Yearwood.
The Minister told squatters that government would regularize the area; however, the necessary checks would have to be made first to ensure their now existing structures were not blocking intended roadways.
A follow-up meeting for the application process to take place is scheduled for next Wednesday.
The Minister also warned against duplication of applicants from the same household, as well as overnight squatters seeking to benefit from this initiative.
“I want to warn that if you are already in the system or from the same household; do not apply again, and please look around and ensure nobody new don’t come and put up a structure overnight,” the Minister warned.

