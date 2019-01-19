Latest update January 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

West Indies First-Class Cricket Pestano (4-50) & Shepherd (3-29) blow away Hurricanes for 175 Jaguars stretch lead to 97 on truncated 2nd day

Jan 19, 2019 Sports 0

 

By Sean Devers

The Berbician pace pair of Clinton Pestano and Romario Shepherd shared seven wickets between on a truncated second day of the fifth round of 2019 Regional First-Class cricket tournament yesterday at

The covers remained on the ‘square’ for most of the final session. (Sean Devers photos)

Providence to blow away the Leewards Hurricanes for 175 to give Jaguars a 21-run first innings lead.
When rained stopped play for second and final time at 15:52hrs, after 158 minutes were lost yesterday, the home team had extended their overall lead to 97 as they ended the day on 76-2 with off-spinner Rakeem Cornwall (2-22) trapping Trevon Griffith LBW for 37 with six fours from 64 balls before bowling Skipper Leon Johnson who again fell cheaply after two fours and a six in 15.
When the day’s play was called at 17:00hrs, Tagenarine Chanderpaul was unbeaten on 15 from 130 minutes and 104 balls, taking his aggregate to 337 runs and with him was Chris Barnwell, who made 58 in the first innings, yet to score.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul Chanderpaul cut during his patient unbeaten 15 yesterday.

Romario Shepherd (3-29) celebrates the wicket of Akeem Saunders to break the 57-run stand yesterday.

Resuming on 57-3, Akeem Saunders (28) and Terrence Warde (30) extended their partnership to 57 before the 24-year-old Shepherd (3-29), induced Saunders, who reached the boundary four times, to edge a catch to the Keeper at 97-4.
Without addition to the score, Warde, aided by six boundaries, was LBW to Pestano (4-50) before Guyanese born Jason Peters (0) was LBW to Pestano, Orlando Peters (8) fell to Shepherd, who also had Jeremiah Louis LBW for a duck as five wickets tumbled for 19 runs to leave Hurricanes on 116-8 at Lunch.
After the interval, Cornwall, playing positive cricket and Damion Jacobs put together 22 valuable runs in overcast conditions on a still fast outfield before Cornwall (29 from 34 balls with six fours) was bowled by Pestano at 138-9.

Rakeem Cornwall followed up his 4-70 by tucking Shepehed for four during his 34-ball 29 yesterday.

However, another fair size gathering watched a frustrating 37-run last wicket partnership between Jacobs, who contributed 31 of those runs and last man Sheno Berridge (2) who edged Test Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo to give Anthony Bramble his 18th dismissal for the season.
Jacobs, who faced 44 balls and reached the boundary six times in his 34, was left undefeated.

Clinton Pestano had 4-50 at Providence yesterday.

Today is the penultimate day and play is scheduled to commence at 09:00hrs.
Scores: At Guyana National Stadium: Jaguars lead by 97 runs with eight second innings wickets intact.
GUYANA JAGUARS 196 (Chris Barnwell 58, Leon Johnson 44, Keemo Paul 32; Rahkeem Cornwall 4-70, Damion Jacobs 3-15) and 76 for two (Trevon Grifftih 37; Rahkeem Cornwall 2-22).
LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 175 (Damion Jacobs 34, Terrance Warde 30, Rahkeem Cornwall 29, Akeem Saunders 28; Clinton Pestano 4-50, Romario Shepherd 2-29).

