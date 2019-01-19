Latest update January 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Top Cop says police have ‘corroborating statements’ in Charrandass Persaud probe – will approach Canada, if necessary, to question former MP

Jan 19, 2019 News 0

Police have received ‘corroboration’ from gold dealers who were interviewed during an ongoing probe into bribery and other allegations against former Member of Parliament Charrandass Persaud.
Commissioner of Police Leslie James made this disclosure yesterday while telling journalists that the Force

Commissioner of Police Leslie James speaks to journalists during yesterday’s press briefing

’s investigation has “gone a significant way,” and that the police may approach Canadian officials ‘if necessary’ to have Persaud extradited for questioning.
James confirmed that Persaud, a Canadian citizen, is under investigation into allegations of bribery and the reported shipping of gold out of Guyana.
“I would say that we have gone a significant way so far (in our investigation) (and) there may be a need for us to speak with Mr. Persaud,” Commissioner James told journalists while giving a promised update of the investigation.
“If it becomes necessary to seek extradition we will so do…I am sure that there is an extradition treaty between Canada and Guyana, and if it so necessitates, we will apply to have it done.”
While confirming that investigators have interviewed “a few gold dealers” and “have corroboration” from these interviews, media operatives left the briefing with many questions unanswered, as the Top Cop repeatedly described the investigation as “a matter of national security.”
“What we have is statements which embody some things. If I were to say certain things, I would be highly prejudicial…I don’t intend to do that. The person we are investigating is innocent until proven guilty. This is an impartial investigation we have undertaken.

Former MP Charrandass Persaud

“This is a matter of national security. It is a former MP that is under investigation. What we are doing at this point is gathering evidence. We are not seeking to manufacture anything; whatever is given to us is being submitted for legal advice. Any developments will be made public.”
James stated that police launched the investigation after they received a report. He declined to say who submitted the report, or whether police are trying to link any evidence to Persaud’s no-confidence vote in the National Assembly on December 21, 2018
The allegations against Persaud surfaced shortly after the former AFC member shocked his colleagues by supporting the Opposition PPP’s no-confidence motion. This led to the toppling of the Government and a call for General Elections within 90 days.
Commissioner James confirmed that Minister of Public Security had contacted him about providing security for Persaud as the MP was leaving parliament.
Persaud fled to Canada hours after casting his No-Confidence vote. He was subsequently expelled from the AFC.
Persaud, an attorney, has stated that he contacted some gold dealers on behalf of clients, but denied accepting any money to vote in favour of the aforementioned motion.

More in this category

Sports

West Indies First-Class Cricket Pestano (4-50) & Shepherd (3-29) blow away Hurricanes for 175 Jaguars stretch lead to 97 on truncated 2nd day

West Indies First-Class Cricket Pestano (4-50) & Shepherd (3-29)...

Jan 19, 2019

  By Sean Devers The Berbician pace pair of Clinton Pestano and Romario Shepherd shared seven wickets between on a truncated second day of the fifth round of 2019 Regional First-Class cricket...
Read More
Rupununi Football Association bracing for a hectic year

Rupununi Football Association bracing for a...

Jan 19, 2019

Kennard Memorial announces provisional programme for Phagwah Meet

Kennard Memorial announces provisional programme...

Jan 19, 2019

GCB again questions the selection policy of CWI Selection Panel

GCB again questions the selection policy of CWI...

Jan 19, 2019

Athletics Association of Guyana holds Development Meet

Athletics Association of Guyana holds Development...

Jan 19, 2019

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Barnwell (58), Cornwall (4-70) share first day honours; Hurricanes 139 away from Jaguar’s 196

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Barnwell (58),...

Jan 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]