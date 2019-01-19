Top Cop says police have ‘corroborating statements’ in Charrandass Persaud probe – will approach Canada, if necessary, to question former MP

Police have received ‘corroboration’ from gold dealers who were interviewed during an ongoing probe into bribery and other allegations against former Member of Parliament Charrandass Persaud.

Commissioner of Police Leslie James made this disclosure yesterday while telling journalists that the Force

’s investigation has “gone a significant way,” and that the police may approach Canadian officials ‘if necessary’ to have Persaud extradited for questioning.

James confirmed that Persaud, a Canadian citizen, is under investigation into allegations of bribery and the reported shipping of gold out of Guyana.

“I would say that we have gone a significant way so far (in our investigation) (and) there may be a need for us to speak with Mr. Persaud,” Commissioner James told journalists while giving a promised update of the investigation.

“If it becomes necessary to seek extradition we will so do…I am sure that there is an extradition treaty between Canada and Guyana, and if it so necessitates, we will apply to have it done.”

While confirming that investigators have interviewed “a few gold dealers” and “have corroboration” from these interviews, media operatives left the briefing with many questions unanswered, as the Top Cop repeatedly described the investigation as “a matter of national security.”

“What we have is statements which embody some things. If I were to say certain things, I would be highly prejudicial…I don’t intend to do that. The person we are investigating is innocent until proven guilty. This is an impartial investigation we have undertaken.

“This is a matter of national security. It is a former MP that is under investigation. What we are doing at this point is gathering evidence. We are not seeking to manufacture anything; whatever is given to us is being submitted for legal advice. Any developments will be made public.”

James stated that police launched the investigation after they received a report. He declined to say who submitted the report, or whether police are trying to link any evidence to Persaud’s no-confidence vote in the National Assembly on December 21, 2018

The allegations against Persaud surfaced shortly after the former AFC member shocked his colleagues by supporting the Opposition PPP’s no-confidence motion. This led to the toppling of the Government and a call for General Elections within 90 days.

Commissioner James confirmed that Minister of Public Security had contacted him about providing security for Persaud as the MP was leaving parliament.

Persaud fled to Canada hours after casting his No-Confidence vote. He was subsequently expelled from the AFC.

Persaud, an attorney, has stated that he contacted some gold dealers on behalf of clients, but denied accepting any money to vote in favour of the aforementioned motion.