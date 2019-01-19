Latest update January 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tint policy to be addressed once and for all

Jan 19, 2019 News 0

 

The vexing problem of tints on vehicles is heading, at last, for a solution.
Yesterday, Minister of State Joseph Harmon, during the post-Cabinet press briefings, disclosed that a recent survey on tint for motor vehicles, was submitted this week to Cabinet.
The research survey, he said, was conducted to facilitate a review of the policy by which vehicles tint permit are issued.
The survey was submitted by Vice President and Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan. The main purpose of the survey was to solicit the views of citizens on the use of vehicles with tinted windows in Guyana.
The report also included the information on best practices in a number of countries with regards to the use of motor vehicles with tinted windows.
According to Minister Harmon, Cabinet accepted the report and undertook to examine its full content before its approval.
Currently, there is a degree of tint allow on vehicles. The police must see the driver and inside for vehicles for ordinary citizens.
Police have been checking and during road campaigns have been ordering drivers to peel the really dark tints off.

Government is moving to address the issue of tints on vehicles, once and for all, Minister Joseph Harmon disclosed yesterday.

While for some, tints serve as protection against the sun, for others, it has been used to conduct illegal activities, including robberies. For the darker tints, the Ministry of Public Security has to grant permission.
In the Application For A Tint Waiver, vehicle owners must submit a copy of the Certificate of Vehicle Registration and the Certificate of Fitness and a copy of the last tint permit received (if applicable).
The process from application to final approval or rejection for a tint waiver is that upon receipt of the application, along with documents required, the applicant will be served with a letter that must be taken to the Licence Revenue Office (LRO) in order to verify the Vehicle’s Tint Density.
Subsequent to the completion of this verification process, the LRO will submit its Tint Reading to the Minister of Public Security for approval/refusal. The Ministry will notify the applicant of the final decision, and if the application is approved, the applicant will be granted a Tint Waiver Permit.
The permits are valid for one year and should be renewed at least one week before the expiry date. Only vehicles with a manufacturer’s tint will be eligible to be considered for a tint waiver.
In the past, there have been widespread complaints about the manner in which tint waivers were being approved. There were also questions about the private vehicles of police ranks, who are accused of sporting the darkest of tints. The new tint policy will address these issues also.

More in this category

Sports

West Indies First-Class Cricket Pestano (4-50) & Shepherd (3-29) blow away Hurricanes for 175 Jaguars stretch lead to 97 on truncated 2nd day

West Indies First-Class Cricket Pestano (4-50) & Shepherd (3-29)...

Jan 19, 2019

  By Sean Devers The Berbician pace pair of Clinton Pestano and Romario Shepherd shared seven wickets between on a truncated second day of the fifth round of 2019 Regional First-Class cricket...
Read More
Rupununi Football Association bracing for a hectic year

Rupununi Football Association bracing for a...

Jan 19, 2019

Kennard Memorial announces provisional programme for Phagwah Meet

Kennard Memorial announces provisional programme...

Jan 19, 2019

GCB again questions the selection policy of CWI Selection Panel

GCB again questions the selection policy of CWI...

Jan 19, 2019

Athletics Association of Guyana holds Development Meet

Athletics Association of Guyana holds Development...

Jan 19, 2019

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Barnwell (58), Cornwall (4-70) share first day honours; Hurricanes 139 away from Jaguar’s 196

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Barnwell (58),...

Jan 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]