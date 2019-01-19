Tint policy to be addressed once and for all

The vexing problem of tints on vehicles is heading, at last, for a solution.

Yesterday, Minister of State Joseph Harmon, during the post-Cabinet press briefings, disclosed that a recent survey on tint for motor vehicles, was submitted this week to Cabinet.

The research survey, he said, was conducted to facilitate a review of the policy by which vehicles tint permit are issued.

The survey was submitted by Vice President and Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan. The main purpose of the survey was to solicit the views of citizens on the use of vehicles with tinted windows in Guyana.

The report also included the information on best practices in a number of countries with regards to the use of motor vehicles with tinted windows.

According to Minister Harmon, Cabinet accepted the report and undertook to examine its full content before its approval.

Currently, there is a degree of tint allow on vehicles. The police must see the driver and inside for vehicles for ordinary citizens.

Police have been checking and during road campaigns have been ordering drivers to peel the really dark tints off.

While for some, tints serve as protection against the sun, for others, it has been used to conduct illegal activities, including robberies. For the darker tints, the Ministry of Public Security has to grant permission.

In the Application For A Tint Waiver, vehicle owners must submit a copy of the Certificate of Vehicle Registration and the Certificate of Fitness and a copy of the last tint permit received (if applicable).

The process from application to final approval or rejection for a tint waiver is that upon receipt of the application, along with documents required, the applicant will be served with a letter that must be taken to the Licence Revenue Office (LRO) in order to verify the Vehicle’s Tint Density.

Subsequent to the completion of this verification process, the LRO will submit its Tint Reading to the Minister of Public Security for approval/refusal. The Ministry will notify the applicant of the final decision, and if the application is approved, the applicant will be granted a Tint Waiver Permit.

The permits are valid for one year and should be renewed at least one week before the expiry date. Only vehicles with a manufacturer’s tint will be eligible to be considered for a tint waiver.

In the past, there have been widespread complaints about the manner in which tint waivers were being approved. There were also questions about the private vehicles of police ranks, who are accused of sporting the darkest of tints. The new tint policy will address these issues also.