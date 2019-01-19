Three Venezuelans among 5 arrested with grenades, gun, ammo

Latest update January 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
Joint Services ranks conducting patrols last Wednesday and Thursday in the Blackwater Creek, Cuyuni River, arrested five persons, including three Venezuelans and two Guyanese, with drugs, a gun, ammunition and grenades.
On Wednesday about 13:30hrs, the ranks intercepted a boat and conducted a search of its occupants and found in the possession of the 26 year-old Guyanese captain of Eteringbang Landing, a live 12-gauge cartridge and 271 grams of cannabis.
At 15:30h Thursday, the ranks intercepted a boat at Mode Hole, Cuyuni River, and found in possession of two of its 17 occupants, two live grenades.
Later at 17:30hrs another vessel was intercepted and one of the two occupants who resides at Enterprise E.C.D, was found in possession of an unlicensed pistol with 11 live matching rounds.
Again at 23:30h on Thursday, the ranks searched a boat at the Eteringbang Landing and found in the possession of a 27-year-old Venezuelan captain, five live rounds.
Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Thursday also, acting on information received, went to a location at Wismar, Linden and found a 2 ½ acre cannabis cultivation with about 1,100 plants measuring 6 inches to a foot in height along with a nursery with about 500 seedlings and a makeshift camp.
The plants and camp were photographed and subsequently destroyed by fire.
