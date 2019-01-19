Tampering of records… Former Gold Board clerk, accountant to go on trial next month

The trial involving two former employees of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) who were slapped with several charges in relation to stolen money and engaging in fraudulent activities will commence on February 21.

This announcement was made yesterday by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs – Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris told the court that the investigation into the matter is complete, and they are ready to commence with the trial.

The two persons before the courts are former accountant, Rosanna Ramnarine, 35, of 46 Republic Park, East Bank Demerara and former clerk, Deborah Forbes, 50, of Langevine Street, Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara.

It is alleged that the two women, between January 1, 2017 and February 28, 2017, at the Guyana Gold Board located at Lot 68 Brickdam, Georgetown, conspired to forge Guyana Gold Board payment voucher #80230, dated January 24, 2017.

It is also alleged that both of them between January 1, 2017 and February 28, 2017, while being employed as a clerk or servant of GGB, stole $436,409, monies taken in possession or power of the GGB, their employer.

The last charge levelled against the duo stated that both of them between January 1, 2017 and February 28, 2017 at Guyana Gold Board located at Lot 68 Brickdam,

Georgetown, while being employed as a clerk or servant, wilfully and with intent to defraud, falsified payment voucher #80230, purporting to show that Clifton Alfonzo received a payment of $436,409 on January 24, 2017.

Both women denied the allegations after they were read to them by the Magistrate and were released on $450,000 bail each.

According to information, an audit was conducted at the institution and it was discovered that several payments were falsified.

Handwriting specimens were then taken from the defendants and an investigation was launched. A file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions who advised that charges be laid.

Conditions of the bail are that they must lodge their passport with the court and report to SOCU headquarters every Friday until the hearing and determination of the matter.