Rupununi Football Association bracing for a hectic year

Latest update January 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
Secretary of the Rupununi Football Association (RFA) Ryan Farias has stated that the association has set their programme for the year and it will be a busy one for villages and teams under its umbrella.
Farias informed that the Kool Kids Grassroots Programme that has been initiated by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) would be a dominant feature throughout the year from January to November.
ovember.
The launching of the RFA Senior League is set to take place towards the end of February while the Rupununi Champions League will kick off in March and attract male and female teams.
There will be a Basin Football Club promotion in July, while the month of August will witness the Guyana Rush Saints Football Club Pre-Heritage tournament, Paiwomak Warriors Cup and Titans United August Games.
Snatchers FC will run off tournaments in October after the National and Regional Heritage competitions in September. The month of November would see Gladiators FC running off an Under-23 tournament and also in this month, the RFA will host an Under-13 female league.
The final month of the year is anticipated to be an exciting one when the Surama Cup, promoted by the Tabatinga Football Club is contested.
