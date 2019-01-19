Latest update January 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rupununi Football Association bracing for a hectic year

Jan 19, 2019 Sports 0

 

Secretary of the Rupununi Football Association (RFA) Ryan Farias has stated that the association has set their programme for the year and it will be a busy one for villages and teams under its umbrella.
Farias informed that the Kool Kids Grassroots Programme that has been initiated by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) would be a dominant feature throughout the year from January to N

Rupununi FA Secretary Ryan Farias pictured with players from Snatchers FC, Rush Saints FC and Far East United Sports Club.

ovember.
The launching of the RFA Senior League is set to take place towards the end of February while the Rupununi Champions League will kick off in March and attract male and female teams.
There will be a Basin Football Club promotion in July, while the month of August will witness the Guyana Rush Saints Football Club Pre-Heritage tournament, Paiwomak Warriors Cup and Titans United August Games.
Snatchers FC will run off tournaments in October after the National and Regional Heritage competitions in September. The month of November would see Gladiators FC running off an Under-23 tournament and also in this month, the RFA will host an Under-13 female league.
The final month of the year is anticipated to be an exciting one when the Surama Cup, promoted by the Tabatinga Football Club is contested.

More in this category

Sports

West Indies First-Class Cricket Pestano (4-50) & Shepherd (3-29) blow away Hurricanes for 175 Jaguars stretch lead to 97 on truncated 2nd day

West Indies First-Class Cricket Pestano (4-50) & Shepherd (3-29)...

Jan 19, 2019

  By Sean Devers The Berbician pace pair of Clinton Pestano and Romario Shepherd shared seven wickets between on a truncated second day of the fifth round of 2019 Regional First-Class cricket...
Read More
Rupununi Football Association bracing for a hectic year

Rupununi Football Association bracing for a...

Jan 19, 2019

Kennard Memorial announces provisional programme for Phagwah Meet

Kennard Memorial announces provisional programme...

Jan 19, 2019

GCB again questions the selection policy of CWI Selection Panel

GCB again questions the selection policy of CWI...

Jan 19, 2019

Athletics Association of Guyana holds Development Meet

Athletics Association of Guyana holds Development...

Jan 19, 2019

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Barnwell (58), Cornwall (4-70) share first day honours; Hurricanes 139 away from Jaguar’s 196

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Barnwell (58),...

Jan 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]