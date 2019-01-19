Region Four Health Dept. partners Labour Dept. for workplace safety training

Being able to identify hazards in the workplace is an important asset. Against this backdrop, the Region Four Health Department decided to collaborate with the Labour Department of the Ministry of Social Protection to facilitate a strategic Occupational Health and Safety training workshop for employees within Region Four.

The training workshop which was held at the Region’s Friendship office targeted new employees with the aim of sensitizing them on a number of issues as it relates to occupational safety and health awareness.

The workshop, which was facilitated by Ms. Neza King, Occupational Health and Safety [OHS] Officer within the Social Protection Ministry, sought to address a number of issues so as to better inform and sensitize employees on what are their rights and responsibilities.

She also educated them on how to address workplace accidents.

King revealed that among the primary objectives of the workshop was to provide a basic introduction to Occupational Health and Safety. She added that it also sought to create awareness of the OHS Act, workplace hazards and employees’ safety and health responsibilities. Twenty-seven new employees within the Regional Democratic Council Region Four Health Department participated in the workshop.

“Through this workshop, we are hoping that the participants would learn how they can identify hazards, how they can control these hazards and how to eliminate these hazards among other things. It is our hope that when they are on the job they would be able to work in a safer environment, as they would have received the required knowledge, thus preventing things like accidents on the job,” King said.

The Ministry of Social Protection officer stressed too that such workshops are critically important, noting that there are many things that persons should know, but unfortunately they are not aware of. She went on to note that the participants themselves recognise the urgency and importance of such workshops.

As such she emphasised that “These workshops are very important because the participants have recognised and admitted that they have no knowledge of the OHS Awareness Act, and no one knew about it, which means that we have many others who are in a similar situation like them. It’s important to know what the laws are and what are the consequences for those found guilty of not following the Act,” she said.

King stated that many persons are clueless as to the safety measures that should be followed so as to avoid accidents. As such she was eager to point out that the response by the participants to such a workshop has been overwhelming.

According to the OHS officer, many of the participants were genuinely interested in learning more about the OHS and other related Acts too. “I am happy with the level of positive response that I have seen.”

King further pointed out that one of the most interesting areas was the examination of personal core values, which, she said, gained a lot of attention. This, she explained, is especially important as, “it would help one in better understanding what they are expected or not expected to do.”

“Your core values are the yardstick and as such, it would guide you. That is why I have encouraged the participants to embrace safety as professionals, team work, integrity, cooperation etc. as their personal core values,” King said.

The OSH officer singled out RDC Region Four for high praises, noting that in Guyana there is a laudable level of safety and health awareness, adding that it’s not only being pushed by the private sector but also the government sectors.

As such, King reiterated that workshops are tactical moves, as her ministry seeks to address what she said has been a major issue for a number of years. She revealed that this being the first workshop for her Ministry in 2019, she is hoping that several other private and public agencies and departments would follow suit.

Although there has been a notable reduction in the number of accidents in workplaces for this year so far, King expressed the view that there is still more to be done. She declared that this can only be achieved through increased education and sensitization, thus the approach being taken by Region Four RDC is one that she said should be emulated by others.

“I am very pleased by the response of participants, and I am confident that with this approach by RDC Region Four, especially starting off the year with training, it will significantly improve the skills and knowledge of employees, which is certainly the right step to be taken,” King added.