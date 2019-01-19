Kennard Memorial announces provisional programme for Phagwah Meet

Latest update January 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Kennard Memorial Turf Club of Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice has released its provisional programme for the Phagwah Horserace Meet fixed for Sunday March 24th at their racetrack.
Six races will be run on the day with entries set to close on March 17th. Contact can be made with Ivan Dipnarine on telephone 331-0316, Justice Cecil Kennard 623-7609, 225-4818, Fazal Habibulla 657-7010, Dennis DeRoop 640-6396, Compton Sancho 691-1174, Niketa Ross 662-4668 and Isaac Dallo 325-3274 and 689-0629 for information and entry.
The main attraction is the G1 & Lower 7 furlong race for a $300,000 purse. Other races are: L non earner over 5 furlongs for $100,000 first prize, 3 year old Guyana Bred over 6 furlongs with a $240,000 reward, I Open 5 furlongs event with $140,000 going to the winner, L non winner covering 5 furlongs for a $120,000 purse and the J&K race over 7 furlongs for a $180,000 prize.
The event will be run under the rules of the Guyana Horseracing Authority.
