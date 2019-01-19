Latest update January 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Kennard Memorial announces provisional programme for Phagwah Meet

Jan 19, 2019 Sports 0

 

The Kennard Memorial Turf Club of Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice has released its provisional programme for the Phagwah Horserace Meet fixed for Sunday March 24th at their racetrack.
Six races will be run on the day with entries set to close on March 17th. Contact can be made with Ivan Dipnarine on telephone 331-0316, Justice Cecil Kennard 623-7609, 225-4818, Fazal Habibulla 657-7010, Dennis DeRoop 640-6396, Compton Sancho 691-1174, Niketa Ross 662-4668 and Isaac Dallo 325-3274 and 689-0629 for information and entry.
The main attraction is the G1 & Lower 7 furlong race for a $300,000 purse. Other races are: L non earner over 5 furlongs for $100,000 first prize, 3 year old Guyana Bred over 6 furlongs with a $240,000 reward, I Open 5 furlongs event with $140,000 going to the winner, L non winner covering 5 furlongs for a $120,000 purse and the J&K race over 7 furlongs for a $180,000 prize.
The event will be run under the rules of the Guyana Horseracing Authority.

More in this category

Sports

West Indies First-Class Cricket Pestano (4-50) & Shepherd (3-29) blow away Hurricanes for 175 Jaguars stretch lead to 97 on truncated 2nd day

West Indies First-Class Cricket Pestano (4-50) & Shepherd (3-29)...

Jan 19, 2019

  By Sean Devers The Berbician pace pair of Clinton Pestano and Romario Shepherd shared seven wickets between on a truncated second day of the fifth round of 2019 Regional First-Class cricket...
Read More
Rupununi Football Association bracing for a hectic year

Rupununi Football Association bracing for a...

Jan 19, 2019

Kennard Memorial announces provisional programme for Phagwah Meet

Kennard Memorial announces provisional programme...

Jan 19, 2019

GCB again questions the selection policy of CWI Selection Panel

GCB again questions the selection policy of CWI...

Jan 19, 2019

Athletics Association of Guyana holds Development Meet

Athletics Association of Guyana holds Development...

Jan 19, 2019

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Barnwell (58), Cornwall (4-70) share first day honours; Hurricanes 139 away from Jaguar’s 196

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Barnwell (58),...

Jan 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]