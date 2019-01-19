Cuban national fined for overstaying – granted time to conclude pending transactions at U.S. Embassy

A 40-year-old Cuban national found himself before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for overstaying his time in Guyana.

The court heard that Hunyays Lazaro Delgado Reygaga, of Calle 10, # 154 Apartment 6, Havana, Cuba, entered Guyana via the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and was granted

a one month period to stay – November 14, 2018 to December 13, 2018. He failed to comply with that time and overstayed.

According to the police facts, on January 17, 2018, the accused along with his mother enquired about a Visa application at the United States Embassy located at Duke Street, Georgetown in pursuit of destination to the United States of America.

During the enquiry it was found that the application was pending. In the presence of the embassy representatives, Reygaga allegedly made statements about bombing the embassy. From his disorderly conduct the police were called in and he was arrested.

The defendant was taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Eve Leary, Georgetown, where he was asked to produce his documents, and it was discovered that he over stayed his time. Reygaga was later charged.

The accused was then fined $30,000 or in default he is to spend six months in prison. He was instructed to be deported to Cuba. However, attorney at law Bernard Da Silva, who represented the accused, claimed that his client has transactions pending at the United States Embassy in Guyana and further asked for more time to conclude such.

Magistrate Daly then granted the time and further ordered that the defendant leave Guyana on or before February 14, 2019.