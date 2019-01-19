Cuban national fined for overstaying – granted time to conclude pending transactions at U.S. Embassy

Latest update January 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 40-year-old Cuban national found himself before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for overstaying his time in Guyana.
The court heard that Hunyays Lazaro Delgado Reygaga, of Calle 10, # 154 Apartment 6, Havana, Cuba, entered Guyana via the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and was granted
a one month period to stay – November 14, 2018 to December 13, 2018. He failed to comply with that time and overstayed.
According to the police facts, on January 17, 2018, the accused along with his mother enquired about a Visa application at the United States Embassy located at Duke Street, Georgetown in pursuit of destination to the United States of America.
During the enquiry it was found that the application was pending. In the presence of the embassy representatives, Reygaga allegedly made statements about bombing the embassy. From his disorderly conduct the police were called in and he was arrested.
The defendant was taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Eve Leary, Georgetown, where he was asked to produce his documents, and it was discovered that he over stayed his time. Reygaga was later charged.
The accused was then fined $30,000 or in default he is to spend six months in prison. He was instructed to be deported to Cuba. However, attorney at law Bernard Da Silva, who represented the accused, claimed that his client has transactions pending at the United States Embassy in Guyana and further asked for more time to conclude such.
Magistrate Daly then granted the time and further ordered that the defendant leave Guyana on or before February 14, 2019.
Jan 19, 2019By Sean Devers The Berbician pace pair of Clinton Pestano and Romario Shepherd shared seven wickets between on a truncated second day of the fifth round of 2019 Regional First-Class cricket...
Jan 19, 2019
Jan 19, 2019
Jan 19, 2019
Jan 19, 2019
Jan 18, 2019
There are three countries that irritate me. I mean they are not as unstable as the United States. Not as undemocratic as... more
A woman on her morning walk, noticed an older man sitting on his front step smoking a cigar and looking extremely... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The President of Guyana, David Granger, and the Opposition leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, showed political... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]