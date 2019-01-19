Latest update January 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cuban national fined for overstaying – granted time to conclude pending transactions at U.S. Embassy

Jan 19, 2019 News 0

A 40-year-old Cuban national found himself before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for overstaying his time in Guyana.
The court heard that Hunyays Lazaro Delgado Reygaga, of Calle 10, # 154 Apartment 6, Havana, Cuba, entered Guyana via the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and was granted

Hunyays Lazaro Delgado Reygaga

a one month period to stay – November 14, 2018 to December 13, 2018. He failed to comply with that time and overstayed.
According to the police facts, on January 17, 2018, the accused along with his mother enquired about a Visa application at the United States Embassy located at Duke Street, Georgetown in pursuit of destination to the United States of America.

During the enquiry it was found that the application was pending. In the presence of the embassy representatives, Reygaga allegedly made statements about bombing the embassy. From his disorderly conduct the police were called in and he was arrested.
The defendant was taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Eve Leary, Georgetown, where he was asked to produce his documents, and it was discovered that he over stayed his time. Reygaga was later charged.
The accused was then fined $30,000 or in default he is to spend six months in prison. He was instructed to be deported to Cuba. However, attorney at law Bernard Da Silva, who represented the accused, claimed that his client has transactions pending at the United States Embassy in Guyana and further asked for more time to conclude such.
Magistrate Daly then granted the time and further ordered that the defendant leave Guyana on or before February 14, 2019.

More in this category

Sports

West Indies First-Class Cricket Pestano (4-50) & Shepherd (3-29) blow away Hurricanes for 175 Jaguars stretch lead to 97 on truncated 2nd day

West Indies First-Class Cricket Pestano (4-50) & Shepherd (3-29)...

Jan 19, 2019

  By Sean Devers The Berbician pace pair of Clinton Pestano and Romario Shepherd shared seven wickets between on a truncated second day of the fifth round of 2019 Regional First-Class cricket...
Read More
Rupununi Football Association bracing for a hectic year

Rupununi Football Association bracing for a...

Jan 19, 2019

Kennard Memorial announces provisional programme for Phagwah Meet

Kennard Memorial announces provisional programme...

Jan 19, 2019

GCB again questions the selection policy of CWI Selection Panel

GCB again questions the selection policy of CWI...

Jan 19, 2019

Athletics Association of Guyana holds Development Meet

Athletics Association of Guyana holds Development...

Jan 19, 2019

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Barnwell (58), Cornwall (4-70) share first day honours; Hurricanes 139 away from Jaguar’s 196

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Barnwell (58),...

Jan 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]