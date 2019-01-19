Coastland braces for high tides next week

Authorities are warning coast landers to take precautions against above-normal spring tides next week.

According to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the spring tide is expected between today, January 19 and January 25, 2019.

The predicted tide indicates above normal levels for this impending period, the ministry advised yesterday.

The Sea and River Defence Department also listed a number of areas that it says will be particularly susceptible to possible flooding as a result of storm surges which may induce overtopping of sea and river defence structures.

The areas include the Pomeroon River Banks; San Souci to Sarah-Wakenaam Island; Canefield/Amsterdam, Endeavour/Blenheim; Cane Garden-Leguan Island; Windsor Forest to DeWillem, West Coast Demerara; Parika Market area and Salem to Sparta, East Bank Essequibo; Water Street, Georgetown, Chapman Grove/Greenfield, East Coast Demerara and Helena #1&2, Mahaica.

The highest tides are expected to be on Tuesday, January 22, 2018 at 4:55 pm at a height of 3:30 metres and on Monday and Wednesday, January 21 and 23, respectively, at 4:06pm and 5:44pm, at a height of 3:26 metres.

The ministry also warned that persons residing along the banks of rivers and low-lying coastal areas are advised to take all the necessary precautions against possible flooding.

“Precaution should also be taken by all marines including those operating fishing vessels and larger ones. Use of beaches and foreshore areas for recreational purposes during this period is not advised.”

In March last year, residents of Uitvlugt and Leonora areas, West Coast Demerara, were badly affected after waves pounded the sea defence there, with the Leonora Hospital and other properties inundated with flood waters.