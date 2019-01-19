Coalition MPs’ dual citizenship status to be addressed after court ruling – Govt.

Although the High Court is set to rule by this month-end whether a no-confidence vote by expelled parliamentarian, Charrandass Persaud, was legal, it is unlikely the Government will pronounce on its members who have dual citizenship.

One of them is Minister of State, Joseph Harmon. Two others are reportedly Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenidge and Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine.

Persaud’s vote is being challenged as he held two passports, including one for Canada, at the time of the vote on December 21st. His party, the Alliance For Change, which has since expelled him, said it never knew and he never divulged such.

Any ruling against Persaud by Chief Justice, Roxane George, this month, will likely have implications on other MPs who have dual citizenship. However, any such ruling will not force MPs with dual citizenship to resign, as the court case only targets Persaud, Government has pointed out.

Yesterday, Harmon made it clear that Government will not be making any pronouncements on matters relating to the December 21, 2018 vote, since it is presently in the High Court – a very active matter.

Minister Harmon, who was speaking during a post-Cabinet press conference, said to make pronouncements on related matters would be premature.

“It is usually not prudent to be making pronouncements on matters which are before the Courts and which can in fact have the tendency of seeking to influence the direction in which the Court goes. So, I would reserve any comments on this matter until the Court has made its ruling,” Minister Harmon said.

Rather, he said that the party in which he is a member, the People’s National Congress Reform; and A Partnership for National Unity, along with the Coalition, will make definitive statements after.

Minister Harmon also dismissed opposition claims that Government is influencing the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), hindering the agency from preparing for Regional and General Elections.

The minister reminded that GECOM is an independent body and Government has no intention of interfering with its functioning. He attributed such behaviour to the previous PPP regime.

Further, the minister made it clear that in accordance with the Constitution of Guyana, the Coalition Government remains legitimately in office and will continue to execute its functions to ensure the development of the country.

Persaud invoked his Canadian citizenship right on the same night of the vote, and under the protection of the Canadian High Commission, flew out of Guyana.

Under the Constitution of Guyana, persons who have sworn allegiance to another country are barred from serving as parliamentarians.

However, that barrier has never really been enforced. It is the subject of a court matter now; one that the whole world is watching closely.