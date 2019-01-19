Breaking News… PPP names former Housing Minister, Irfaan Ali, presidential candidate

Latest update January 19th, 2019 9:59 AM
Former Housing Minister under the People’s Progressive Party, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, 38, was this morning chosen to be his party’s next presidential candidate.
The party, which lost the early 2015 general elections after 23 years in continuous power, was supposed to have named a candidate since last year but with early elections likely, thanks to a no-confidence vote that was carried in December last, the spotlight has been on the issue.
Earlier in the day, former Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport under the PPP, Dr. Frank Anthony; Dr. Vindhya Persaud and Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira, all dropped out of the presidential candidacy race.
That left Ali, said to be a favourite of PPP’s leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, and Anil Nandlall, a former Attorney General who was also a leading contender. (More details in tomorrow’s Kaieteur News)
Jan 19, 2019By Sean Devers The Berbician pace pair of Clinton Pestano and Romario Shepherd shared seven wickets between on a truncated second day of the fifth round of 2019 Regional First-Class cricket...
Jan 19, 2019
Jan 19, 2019
Jan 19, 2019
Jan 19, 2019
Jan 18, 2019
There are three countries that irritate me. I mean they are not as unstable as the United States. Not as undemocratic as... more
A woman on her morning walk, noticed an older man sitting on his front step smoking a cigar and looking extremely... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The President of Guyana, David Granger, and the Opposition leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, showed political... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]