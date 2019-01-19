Breaking News… PPP names former Housing Minister, Irfaan Ali, presidential candidate

Latest update January 19th, 2019 9:59 AM

PPP’s presidential candidate: Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Former Housing Minister under the People’s Progressive Party, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, 38, was this morning chosen to be his party’s next presidential candidate.

The party, which lost the early 2015 general elections after 23 years in continuous power, was supposed to have named a candidate since last year but with early elections likely, thanks to a no-confidence vote that was carried in December last, the spotlight has been on the issue.

Earlier in the day, former Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport under the PPP, Dr. Frank Anthony; Dr. Vindhya Persaud and Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira, all dropped out of the presidential candidacy race.

That left Ali, said to be a favourite of PPP’s leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, and Anil Nandlall, a former Attorney General who was also a leading contender. (More details in tomorrow’s Kaieteur News)

