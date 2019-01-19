Athletics Association of Guyana holds Development Meet

Latest update January 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) held a Developmental Meet in Berbice on Wednesday last, which was in keeping with the IAAF’s mandate of “Taking the sport to the people”.
Athletes from this meet were also selected for the training camp which began yesterday at the Leonora Track & Field Centre and will conclude tomorrow.
These camps are in keeping with our three (3) years developmental programme set by our coaches.
It’s the first of many camps that will be held leading up to Carifta Games in April.
Results from the meet:
Last Name First Name D/O/B Timing
Girls U-17 60m
Reynolds Roshanna 8.31
Lewis Lashawn 8.68
Atlector Amrist 9.05
Mccalmon Jada 9.3
Mccalmon Tomiha 9.36
Simon Ashanti 9.52
Boys U-17 60m
Hercules Joshua 7:30
Crawford Carlos 16/10/02 7:56
Morris Carl 15/07/03 7.75
Grant Demarre 15/11/03 8.88
Girls U-20 60m
Bagot Lashawn 29/11/99 8.74
Boys U-20 60m
Gilead Osmond 17/10/01 7.23
Adams Delon 10/11/2000 7:36
Williams Brandon 17/03/01 8:36
Men 60m
Bramble Ryan 25/08/98 7:16
Semple Delvin 7:22
Girls U-17 150m
Grimmond Releanna 24/02/04 20.16
Lewis Lashawn 12/12/2003 20.45
Boys U-17 150m
Morris Carl 15/07/03 17.19
Alfred Stephon 1/11/2004 17.68
Crawford Carlos 16/10/02 17.92
Demendouca Raheem 2/4/2002 18.3
King Aniel 10/3/2004 20.77
Semple Shaquan 9/8/2003 25.34
Girls U-20 150m
Bagot Lashawn 20.9
Boys U-20
King Jermaine 10/2/2001 16.26
Adams Delon 10/11/2000 16.67
Gilead Osmond 17/10/01 16.69
Women 150m
Bagot Lashawn 27/11/99 20.9
Men 150m
Samlall Devas 7/3/1998 16.79
Semple Devin 17.25
Girls U-17 300m
Paddy Niaomi 48.06
Atlector Amrist 51.25
Simon Ashanti 52.6
Mccalmon Tomiha 54.88
Mccalmon Jada 54.98
Lewis Lashawn 1.04.16
Boys U-17 300m
Fraser Job 4/7/2004 38.54
Crawford Carlos 16/10/02 40.42
Demendouca Raheem 2/11/2002 43.38
Girls U-20 300m
Desilva Akaysse 10/4/2000 54.84
Boys U-20 300m
Millington Jamal 26/09/01 37.97
Anthony Devantie 22/10/01 41.57
Cassiano Roberto 19/07/01 45.18
Men 300m
Bagot Murphy 22/06/99 38.23
Semple Delvin 21/12/98 39.72
Girls U-17 600m
Paddy Niaomi 25/08/05 2.05.16
Byass Jennifer 2.06.46
Boys U-17 600m
Cort Gregory 10/2/2004 1.49.41
Wright Antwone 27/10/04 1.50.50
Phillips Emanuel 25/11/05 1.51.01
Girls U-20 600m
Desilva Akaysse 2.19.10
Boys U-20 600m
Bagot Murphy 22/06/99 1.36.26
Girls U-17 1000m
Paddy Niaomi 25/08/05 3.36.45
Reynolds Roshanna 24/02/04 3.39.24
Byass Jennifer 23/10/06 3.43.81
Boys U-20 1000m
Williams Calvin 12/4/2001 2.59.01
Boys U-17 2000m
Daniel Quintyn 7.15.47
King Aniel 7.42.42
Javelin
Larose Josh Foul 45.6 48.7
Grant Demarre 25.8 Foul 30
Simon Richard 38.5 35.48 42.4
Welchman Carlos 35.6 36 38.5
Liverpool Nyles 38 46 49.5
Jan 19, 2019By Sean Devers The Berbician pace pair of Clinton Pestano and Romario Shepherd shared seven wickets between on a truncated second day of the fifth round of 2019 Regional First-Class cricket...
Jan 19, 2019
Jan 19, 2019
Jan 19, 2019
Jan 19, 2019
Jan 18, 2019
There are three countries that irritate me. I mean they are not as unstable as the United States. Not as undemocratic as... more
A woman on her morning walk, noticed an older man sitting on his front step smoking a cigar and looking extremely... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The President of Guyana, David Granger, and the Opposition leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, showed political... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]