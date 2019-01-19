Athletics Association of Guyana holds Development Meet

The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) held a Developmental Meet in Berbice on Wednesday last, which was in keeping with the IAAF’s mandate of “Taking the sport to the people”.

Athletes from this meet were also selected for the training camp which began yesterday at the Leonora Track & Field Centre and will conclude tomorrow.

These camps are in keeping with our three (3) years developmental programme set by our coaches.

It’s the first of many camps that will be held leading up to Carifta Games in April.

Results from the meet:

Last Name First Name D/O/B Timing

Girls U-17 60m

Reynolds Roshanna 8.31

Lewis Lashawn 8.68

Atlector Amrist 9.05

Mccalmon Jada 9.3

Mccalmon Tomiha 9.36

Simon Ashanti 9.52

Boys U-17 60m

Hercules Joshua 7:30

Crawford Carlos 16/10/02 7:56

Morris Carl 15/07/03 7.75

Grant Demarre 15/11/03 8.88

Girls U-20 60m

Bagot Lashawn 29/11/99 8.74

Boys U-20 60m

Gilead Osmond 17/10/01 7.23

Adams Delon 10/11/2000 7:36

Williams Brandon 17/03/01 8:36

Men 60m

Bramble Ryan 25/08/98 7:16

Semple Delvin 7:22

Girls U-17 150m

Grimmond Releanna 24/02/04 20.16

Lewis Lashawn 12/12/2003 20.45

Boys U-17 150m

Morris Carl 15/07/03 17.19

Alfred Stephon 1/11/2004 17.68

Crawford Carlos 16/10/02 17.92

Demendouca Raheem 2/4/2002 18.3

King Aniel 10/3/2004 20.77

Semple Shaquan 9/8/2003 25.34

Girls U-20 150m

Bagot Lashawn 20.9

Boys U-20

King Jermaine 10/2/2001 16.26

Adams Delon 10/11/2000 16.67

Gilead Osmond 17/10/01 16.69

Women 150m

Bagot Lashawn 27/11/99 20.9

Men 150m

Samlall Devas 7/3/1998 16.79

Semple Devin 17.25

Girls U-17 300m

Paddy Niaomi 48.06

Atlector Amrist 51.25

Simon Ashanti 52.6

Mccalmon Tomiha 54.88

Mccalmon Jada 54.98

Lewis Lashawn 1.04.16

Boys U-17 300m

Fraser Job 4/7/2004 38.54

Crawford Carlos 16/10/02 40.42

Demendouca Raheem 2/11/2002 43.38

Girls U-20 300m

Desilva Akaysse 10/4/2000 54.84

Boys U-20 300m

Millington Jamal 26/09/01 37.97

Anthony Devantie 22/10/01 41.57

Cassiano Roberto 19/07/01 45.18

Men 300m

Bagot Murphy 22/06/99 38.23

Semple Delvin 21/12/98 39.72

Girls U-17 600m

Paddy Niaomi 25/08/05 2.05.16

Byass Jennifer 2.06.46

Boys U-17 600m

Cort Gregory 10/2/2004 1.49.41

Wright Antwone 27/10/04 1.50.50

Phillips Emanuel 25/11/05 1.51.01

Girls U-20 600m

Desilva Akaysse 2.19.10

Boys U-20 600m

Bagot Murphy 22/06/99 1.36.26

Girls U-17 1000m

Paddy Niaomi 25/08/05 3.36.45

Reynolds Roshanna 24/02/04 3.39.24

Byass Jennifer 23/10/06 3.43.81

Boys U-20 1000m

Williams Calvin 12/4/2001 2.59.01

Boys U-17 2000m

Daniel Quintyn 7.15.47

King Aniel 7.42.42

Javelin

Larose Josh Foul 45.6 48.7

Grant Demarre 25.8 Foul 30

Simon Richard 38.5 35.48 42.4

Welchman Carlos 35.6 36 38.5

Liverpool Nyles 38 46 49.5