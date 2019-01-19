A PPP govt. will repeal all Bills passed after no-confidence motion – Jagdeo

Sittings of the National Assembly held following the passage of the Bharrat Jagdeo-sponsored no-confidence motion will prove to be a waste of millions of dollars, if the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) returns to government.

Jagdeo, the Opposition Leader, said as much during a press conference he held on Thursday at his Church Street Office.

Jagdeo told the media that the PPP is not recognizing anything the government does now as legitimate.

Also, he said that the PPP will move to repeal all Bills passed by the government.

Already, several financial Bills have been passed by the government for the year. These Bills include: the Property Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Capital Gains Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Customs (Amendment) Bill, the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill-No. 23, the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill-No. 24 and the Corporation Tax (Amendment) Bill.

The foregoing Bills were moved by Finance Minister, Winston Jordan.

Additionally, Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan moved for the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment) (No.2) Bill 2018 to be read a second time. Ramjattan explained that the simple amendment to the Principal Act sought to increase the duration of the licence from three years to five years.

The PPP was not at the January 4 sitting when these Bills were passed.

Jagdeo said that the government is well aware of the PPP’s position, because he expressed as much to President David Granger during the meeting they had last week.

Jagdeo told the media, “We pointed out to them that there will be a review of all of the decisions made in these three months; all the spending in these three months, all the contracts, everything will be reviewed.”

The Opposition Leader said he also told President David Granger that the PPP will not recognize any contract or deal struck with private investors during this period.

Further, Jagdeo said that he made it clear that the PPP is unwavering in its position that the government should only be operating in caretaker mode.

Jagdeo said, “Clearly, if the government goes beyond March 19 that has implications for a whole range of things. The army (Guyana Defence Force) has sworn to uphold our Constitution and the Defence Act. That will be new territory. It will be unsettling for democracy and for anyone who has to do business with Guyana. It will put us into crisis and I suspect that at that stage you will have much more international involvement in Guyana to address this issue.”