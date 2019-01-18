West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Barnwell (58), Cornwall (4-70) share first day honours; Hurricanes 139 away from Jaguar’s 196

By Sean Devers

In their last 44 matches in the CWI Regional First-Class tournament the Guyana Jaguars has only lost twice, both times to the Leewards Hurricanes who bowled them out for

their first total this season when the opening day of their fifth round encounter ended at Providence yesterday.

Antiguan Rakeem Cornwall, arguably the best off-spinner in the Region, captured 4-70 to take his tally to 16 wickets for the season while Damian Jacobs supported with 3-14 as the leaders and four-time defending Champions were dismissed for 196, 18 minutes after Tea.

The Hurricanes were 57-3 by the close as the Jaguars, winners of all four of their matches this season, fought back in the last session. Akeem Saunders (15) and Terrence Warde (7) were the not out batsmen with the visitors needing another 139 to take a first innings lead.

Chris Barnwell top scored with 58 from 83 balls, 89 minutes with 11 fours in his 10th fifty at this level while skipper Leon Johnson made 44 from 119 balls, 149 minutes decorated with seven fours and a six but he could not build on a good start.

Kemo Paul hit four fours and a six in a 41-ball 32 while opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, one of only four batsmen with 300 runs this season, contributed 22 from 77 balls, 117 minutes with three boundaries in disappointing batting display by the South American Franchise on a good track.

The Hurricanes, second on the points table, lost Skipper Kieran Powell who again failed to deliver; being trapped in front to Clinton Pestano for four at 18-1 before Montcin Hodge (15) was taken at square off Paul, just off a 10-wicket haul in his last match, to leave the Islanders on 26-2.

When Keacy Carty (12) was removed by the tournament’s leading wicket-taker left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul to take his tally to 24, the Hurricanes were 40-3. Ward and Saunders brought up the 50 in 17 overs and ensured that there was no more success for the Jaguars by the time bails were lifted.

Earlier, Jaguars, which left out Gudakesh Motie and Keon Joseph, opted to bat in sunny conditions and lost Trevon Griffith (2) who played a loose drive to Jeremiah Louis and was taken at short mid-off with the score on 4-1 in the 5th over. Johnson joined Chanderpaul and pulled Louis for four off his first ball before Chanderpaul steered Sheno Berridge between point and gully for a well-timed boundary.

Johnson hooked a bouncer from Berridge for six and stroked Orlando Peters for four before giving himself room and cutting Cornwall for another boundary. Chanderpaul hit Peters for four while Johnson hammered Cornwall for four more as the partnership progressed before Chanderpaul pushed forward to Cornwall to a ball that turned away from the left-hander and was taken at slip by Powell at 67-2.

Barnwell joined Johnson and took the score to 77-2 by Lunch but after the interval the Jaguars added 46 runs as the pair played positive cricket before Johnson was LBW to Peters when six away from his 35th fifty to leave the Jaguars on 113-3.

Barnwell continued to play his shots and along with the inform Bramble took the score to 148 before the Jaguars lost four wickets in the space of 10 runs with irresponsible cricket. Barnwell smashed Louis for four before cover driving Peters for a scorching boundary and reached his 10th First-Class fifty from 74 minutes, 72 balls with nine fours.

But when well set to go on and get his second hundred against this team, the DCC right-hander danced into Jacobs and a hit a low catch to mid-on while Bramble, with centuries in his last two games, missed a sweep to Cornwall and was trapped LBW for 12 without addition to the score as the home side, watched by a fair size working day crowd, slipped to 148-5.

Sherfane Rutherford (6) deposited Cornwell for six before running himself out at 156-6 before Romario Shepherd (1) attempted to hit the burly Cornwall out of the ground and was taken at long-on two runs later as the reckless display by the Guyanese continued.

At Tea the score was 172- 7 and after the break Paul counter-attacked the bowling but Pestano (2) was LBW to Jacobs and Permaul (0) fell to Cornwall as the wounded Jaguars lost two wickets for no run to be 182-9. Paul was then LBW to provide Cornwall with his 16th scalp this season. Today is the second day and play is scheduled to commence at 09:30hrs.

At Grenada National Stadium: Volcanoes batted all day.

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 263 for six (Devon Smith 124, Kavem Hodge 56, Denis Smith 36 not out; Dennis Bulli 5-94) vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS