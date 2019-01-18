Suriname’s Top Cop to probe “undercover” police entering Guyana – coke seized from rice container destroyed

Suriname media report that a probe is expected to get underway into alleged “undercover cops” entering Guyana, in relation to the recent major

cocaine bust in the neighbouring Dutch Republic.

Police Corps Suriname’s acting chief Roberto Prade, told the Suriname media that he is unaware of an undercover action taken by their force and as such, it may very well be “dirty cops”. Prade disclosed that an investigation will be launched.

Kaieteur News had reported in a previous article that sources confirmed that at least five men claiming to be “undercover cops” had entered Guyana on Tuesday and left on Wednesday. Commander of the related local division had told media operatives that he was unaware of such a development and that Suriname authorities were not in contact with them.

Meanwhile, the cocaine found in rice containers at Jules Sedney Port, and that belonged to the now dead businessman Nitender Oemrawsingh, was burnt by Suriname authorities in the presence of the Dutch media. The drugs were destroyed in Kraka in the Brokopondo district. Over 2,200 kilos of coke went up in flames, an amount that was described as Suriname’s largest drug bust.

Additionally, Kaieteur News was told by a source in Suriname that five more persons were arrested yesterday in connection with the cocaine, in all, nine persons are now in custody.

Oemrawsingh’s Attorney, Irwin Kanhai had announced on Tuesday on a Surinamese radio station that his client had denied that the coke was his and that he was not at the port when the container was loaded.

The drugs were in packages that were hidden between bags of rice in the container.

Kanhai also revealed that Oemrawsingh had plans to turn himself over to Suriname authorities two days ago with him at his side. However, the businessman never made it; he was found with a bullet wound to the forehead on the Number 63 Beach on Sunday (two days before he would have turned himself in).

Reports coming out of Suriname indicate that although the police had already identified Oemrawsingh as being connected with the coke found in the containers, he had not been arrested. The Tuesday prior to his death, he was only questioned, never detained or arrested, a relative confirmed.

It is believed that the businessman, who frequents Guyana, was either taken through the route to Number 63 Beach by boat, shot and killed, and dumped on the beach. It is also being suggested that maybe the Number 63 Beach route was used regularly by the businessman when he entered the country, leading to him being traced, shot and killed. Previous reports had also stated that a Surinamese businessman or a member of the mafia may have had Oemrawsingh executed after the coke was found. He may have been killed over suspicions by persons connected to the cocaine that he would “rat them out”.

Initial reports had stated that a resident who lingers nearby the Number 63 Beach had heard what appeared to be a gunshot Sunday morning, but did not budge to “check it out”. A male relative from Berbice had told reporters that Oemrawsingh had indicated that he would be in the country on Sunday, the very day he was found dead.

Additionally, the relative told the media that the last time the businessman was in the country was in August 2018, and that he normally used the backtrack port to enter the country. He added that Oemrawsingh would on many occasions “come in the morning and go back in the afternoon”. On all entries, he was alone.

The relative had previously told the media that Oemrawsingh was a lover of birds and actively involved in the business. Another relative had said that the businessman was a philanthropist who gave back to the needy in Suriname.

Oemrawsingh, a father of two girls, was shot execution-style to the head. U.S. and Suriname currency was found in his pockets along with a cellular phone near his head.

An autopsy conducted at the Skeldon Hospital Mortuary revealed that he died from shock and haemorrhage due to a single gunshot wound to the head. Lacerations to the brain were also observed. The PM was performed by government Pathologist Vivekanand Bridgemohan on Wednesday. Oemrawsingh’s body has since been handed over to his relatives.