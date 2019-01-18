Repeat offender charged with armed robbery

Latest update January 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

A 20-year-old who is accused of placing a cutlass to a man’s neck and robbing him of $70,000 was yesterday charged and remanded to prison for the offence.
Noel George appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly who read a charge of robbery under arms to him.
It is alleged that on January 9, 2019 at Croal Street, Georgetown, George while being armed with a cutlass, robbed Zain Angel of $70,000 cash.
The unrepresented man pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Remanded: Noel George

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh objected to bail being granted to George, citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.
The Prosecutor added that George is known to the police and was previously charged with a similar offence.
According to reports, on the day in question, Angel was walking along Croal Street when he was approached by George who was armed with a cutlass. George then placed the cutlass to the Angel’s neck and demanded that he hand over his valuables.
The victim, being fearful for his life, handed George the money mentioned in the charge.
George then made good his escape.

The matter was reported to the police, an investigation was carried out, and George was arrested.
An identification parade was conducted and the victim identified George as the person who robbed him.
The Magistrate after listening to the facts remanded George to prison. He will make his next court appearance on January 21.

