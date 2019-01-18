Negligent miners targetted in labour crackdown

Latest update January 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Recourses, Simona Broomes, on Wednesday, met with mining operators and other members of the public at her office, during her ministry’s open day. Among those interacting with the minister was the wife of a miner who has not been compensated for several months, for services provided.
According to documents shown to the Minister, that matter had been reported to the Department of Labour.
“I know indeed that it is a challenge for the [Ministry of] Social Protection, when it comes to nonpayment of workers in the mining fields, because most times the workers do not have or do not know any information about their employer or the right name of the company because it runs on a call name…but notwithstanding that, there is a law and persons can be taken to court,” the Minister explained to the Department of Public Information following the engagement with the miner’s wife.
In relation to the reported matter, Minister Broomes gave the assurance that her own mining officers will be on the lookout for the operator who has since been reported as unreachable.
Minister Broomes said that contrary to what operators believe, a judgment in the court can take place in the absence of the accused.
Further, the Minister noted that she has undertaken to work along with the Ministry of Social Protection’s Department of Labour, to locate these negligent mining operators.
“I would like to encourage all the miners to honour their labour relations…somebody works with you, pay them. I have undertaken to support the Ministry of Social Protection on these issues… So, you have nowhere to run and go now.”

