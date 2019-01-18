NDIA deploys irrigation pumps to major rice-growing areas

The unpredictable weather pattern continues to pose challenges for the rice industry. This has led to a shortfall of expectations in rainfall recorded for

December 2018/January 2019 compared to previous similar periods.

In January 2018, a nationwide average of 94.3 mm precipitation was recorded. Hence, the current dry spell being experienced in Guyana, commonly called the ‘secondary dry spell’, is posing many problems for rice growers across the country.

This has led to increased surveillance, outreaches and the deployment of pumps to meet the needs of water resources for major rice-growing areas across the country.

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) has been the major contributor to the development of a timely plan to ensure that farmers’ field needs are going to be satisfied.

Fredrick Flatts, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a team of technical Officers on Tuesday last, met with several rice farmers and representatives of the Guyana Rice Producers’ Association, at the Boeraserie Water Conservancy, to appraise the current situation on the ground.

Kaieteur News learnt that in Region Three, adequate water would suffice for another two weeks, but without rainfall, two pumps (160 K/s) would be deployed to irrigate from Bonasika to the Conservancy. Currently, several sections of Region Three have rice aging at 35 days, hence, a further 30 days of water is needed to satisfy the requirements.

In addition, engineers assigned to the Regional Office at Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara, are monitoring the situation at both Leguan and Wakenaam Island. Daily electrical conductivity testing determines water quality and prompt advice to farmers on irrigation is being provided.

In Region Two, plans are in train to supply water from the Dawa Pump Station to Somerset/ Berts District and downstream from Kaiser to meet the required needs of rice growers.

In Region Five, three pumps will be installed in another three days to supply water from Perth to Mahaicony, and Grass Hoop to Mahaica through the Biaboo Channel. In the Mahaicony to Abary Area, a pine grade pump will be used to irrigate Burma Area requirements.

In Region Six, current irrigation mechanisms are taking water from the Canje River to supply Black Bush Polder (BBP) and the front lands. The same approach has been put in place for the 52-74 District.

Georgetown is not behind, since it is commonly known that the city is the largest consumer of water, hence mechanisms are in place at Nancy Intake to supply much needed water for the entire Georgetown Shelter Belt.

Water Users Associations have also been advised to monitor the situation on the ground to ensure that careful water usage is effected to facilitate a successful crop.

For further information, contact to the NDIA by phone can be made: CEO Office 220-2727 or Deputy CEO Office: 220-2663 or the nearest GRDB office.