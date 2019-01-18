Joint statement on meeting with Govt. was a misrepresentation – PPP

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo is accusing the government of misrepresenting what occurred at the meeting he had with President David Granger last week. He said this at a press conference yesterday.

Jagdeo said that the statement, and many other programmes after, sought to create the impression that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) had shifted its position. He said that that could not have been further from the truth.

Jagdeo said that the opposition maintains its belief that a government should be in place, but that government should be operating in a caretaker capacity. He further said that the Opposition is urging elections within the constitutionally stipulated 90 days.

“The joint statement did not give this impression,” said Jagdeo.

Also, Jagdeo said that the President himself sought to mislead the nation in the statement he gave immediately following last week’s meeting.

“The President misled the entire country that we had struck an agreement on how these two branches should function,” Jagdeo said. He continued, “These views have been repeated, so now I see everyone is quoting that meeting to say that it was a great meeting and somehow created the impression that we agreed that elections in 90 days would be conditional upon GECOM’s readiness and the court case,” he said.

“This call has not been dropped. In fact, I reiterated…and spoke of compliance of 106(6), which is resignation.”

Jagdeo told the media that the moment March 19 expires, “This government goes into unconstitutional territory. It becomes illegal and illegitimate, so we have not shifted on any of those timelines…That is our position as of today, as it was at that meeting I had with the president, nothing has changed.”

Jagdeo said that he noticed government is unwavering it its approach to the court.

“We are pleased that the Chief Justice indicated that she will hear the matter expeditiously and we will have a ruling before the end of January… and I suspect that this matter will find its way all the way to the CCJ, and I hope it will be done long before the March 19 deadline.”