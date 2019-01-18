Guyana can qualify for FIBA Americas Cup – Coach Hercules

Head Coach of Guyana’s Senior Men’s Basketball team, Junior Hercules, who in his first stint in charge of the national team won the nation’s maiden Caribbean Basketball

Confederation (CBC) championship in Suriname, last June is confident that the nation will be successful in next month’s qualification tournament for the 2021 FIBA Americas Championships.

The qualifiers will run from February 22nd to 24th in the city of Bogota, Colombia and Guyana is in Pool B that includes the hosts, Bolivia and Paraguay. According to Honourary General Secretary of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), Patrick Haynes, the team should be looking to arrive in the Spanish speaking nation by the 20th of February before departing on the 25th.

With less than five weeks before the Guyanese are set to leave these shores in their bid to create more history by qualifying for the prestigious FIBA Americas tournament which sees the likes of powerhouses USA and Canada participating, there is a bit of uncertainty over the financial preparedness of the team with the basketball authority, the GABF, set to have elections on the 26th of this month.

However, the team is okay personnel wise and during an interview with Kaieteur Sport, Hercules explained that he just needs 10 days to prepare his players. The initial two days of preparation will be used as trials while the remaining eight will see the players being encamped.

The coach noted the possible unavailability of two overseas based players from last year’s championship winning team in Travis Burnett (who recently migrated) and stand out point guard, Ray Victor, who is recovering from an injury.

Good squad news indicate that US based players in Captain Stanton Rose, Co-Captain Anthony Moe and Kevon Wiggins have all signaled their availability to play while some other players from the Diaspora have come forward seeking an opportunity to try out.

“We shouldn’t be bothered by Bolivia (ranked 124th) but once I have five players who are game ready or have been active around the semi-pro circuit, qualifying will be easy for us”, Hercules who also coaches local club, Plaisance Guardians, posited.

“Most of the players from the last CBC championship in Suriname may return to the team for Colombia with the question marks over Burnett and Moe and I have much belief in our local players who really stepped up to the task in Suriname last year”, Hercules stated.

In terms of finances, Hercules noted that he is not sure what is going on but he is confident that the administration is working tirelessly behind the scenes to get everything in order. He called on the corporate community to take the opportunity to support the team that has represented the Golden Arrowhead well recently.

With Colombia Basketball set to provide meals, accommodation and transportation to the games, the estimated travel and miscellaneous cost for a 15-member contingent is around $5 million according to Haynes.

Current head of the GABF, Nigel Hinds, recently reminded Kaieteur Sport that he will not be contesting the upcoming elections but he will ensure that there is at least an interim body that is in place to guarantee the men’s national team’s participation at the FIBA Americas qualifiers is not hampered, if the January 26th elections are delayed.

Current Vice-President (VP) of the GABF, Michael Singh, explained that there has been indication from very few persons to take up roles in the Federation but all signs points to fellow, current VP Kenrick Thomas to take up the role as President.

Director of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Christopher Jones, indicated to Kaieteur Sport that his body has not received any request for funding from the GABF but they will do whatever is in their power to assist if such a request is received. (Calvin Chapman)