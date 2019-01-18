GCA launches First, Second and U-19 100-Overs Tournaments

By Zaheer Mohamed

The development of young cricketers is not only dependent on sponsors, but the ability of the organisers to stage successful tournaments on a regular basis. With the aim of developing quality players capable of representing Georgetown, Demerara, Guyana and the West Indies, the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) launched three tournaments yesterday at the Demerara Cricket Club.

They are the General Industrial and Supplies Enterprise (GISE), Trophy Stall and Star Party Rentals First Division two-day, Noble House Sea Foods Second Division two-day and Noble House Sea Foods Generation Next Under-19 100-Overs.

Each tournament will be played on a round-robin basis in two zones with the top two teams from each zone going through to the semi finals. The first division comprises of 10 teams with Demerara Cricket Club, University of Guyana, Georgetown Cricket Club, Gandhi Youth Organisation and Guyana Defence Force in Zone A while Zone B has Police, GNIC SC, Malteenoes SC, Transport SC and Everest.

The second division which will be contested by 14 teams, comprises of GCC, Malteenoes SC, GNIC SC, Gandhi Youth Organisation, GDF, Ace Warriors and Muslim Youth Organisation in Zone A while Police, Everest, Third Class, DCC, UG, Transport SC and Diplomats are in Zone B.

Eleven teams will compete for the U19 100-Overs title; Zone A contains ECO, GNIC SC, Queen’s College, Transport SC, DCC and Gandhi Youth Organisation while Zone B is made up of Bel Air Rubis, Muslim Youth Organisation, Malteenoes SC, Everest and GCC.

President of the GCA Roger Harper said that they are delighted to have the sponsors on board once again and appreciated the fact that they have recognised the importance of giving the youths the opportunity to showcase their talent.

“I would like to thank the sponsors, the second division tournament gives the youths the opportunity and it is important because we see the two-day format as one which really builds your base in terms of playing the game,” he added.

Harper said that the sponsors have seen the need to give the younger generation more of an opportunity and as such they have decided to sponsor the U19 competition. The former West Indies all-rounder said, “It is really heartening to see the number of young players who have come through our competitions and development programmes, excelling at the first class level and going on the represent the West Indies, this will motivate others.”

Dwarka Singh of Noble House Sea Foods lauded the GCA for their efforts and said they are happy to be on board once again. “We are always willing to support the game and we have now sponsored and U19 tournament which will give the younger players a better opportunity to hone their skills,” he said.

Verly van Lange of GISE added that they are happy to contribute towards giving the players the opportunity and said she is looking forward to a successful tournament. Chairman of the GCA Competitions Committee, Shaun Massiah expressed gratitude to the sponsors and stated that they are looking to play more tournaments than last year’s eight, but this will be largely dependent on the availability of grounds.

Massiah said that he is looking forward to continued support from the clubs, adding that first and second divisionsT20 tournaments are in the pipeline while their youth cricket festival is slated for April.

In the U19 tournament, the team batting first will have an opportunity to bat for a maximum of 55 overs and the team batting second will bat a minimum of 45 overs and any overs which the team batting first did not utilize.