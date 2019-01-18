Farfan & Mendes on board with RHTYSC for 23rd year

Most sports organisations in Guyana’s main complaint is the lack of sponsorship from Corporate Guyana. The majority of sponsorship is mostly a one off event but Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC), MS has enjoyed numerous long term relationships with its official sponsors.

On Tuesday last, Farfan & Mendes renewed its cricket sponsorship of the Rose Hall Town Under-15 Team for the 23rd consecutive year. Assistant Secretary/CEO of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Simon Naidu stated that the Providence, East Bank, Demerara based business entity first sponsored the Under-15 Cricket Team in January, 1997.

The popular company first supported the RHTY&SC in 1996, when they donated a grass cutter. Over the years, the two entities have developed into a highly successful relationship with the team winning numerous Berbice competitions and runner-up positions. The team over the last 23 years has also produced over forty Berbice players and 25 Guyana Under-15 players.

Among the National players produced under the RHTY&SC/Farfan & Mendes relationship are Royston Crandon, Assad Fudadin, Abdel Fudadin, Esuan Crandon, Delbert Hicks, Khemraj Mahadeo, Shemaine Campbelle, Dominique Rikhi, Murphy La Rose, Shabiki Gajnabi, Sheneeta Grimmond, Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Marian Samaroo and Jeremy Sandia. Royston Crandon, Assad Fudadin, Shemaine Campbelle and Erva Giddings have gone on to represent the West Indies while Rampersaud, Gajnabi and Grimmond have all earned call up to West Indies Training Camp.

Last year saw the selection of Rampersaud, Gopilall and Sandia on the National U-15 Team. Naidu also stated that the Team in 2018 reached the Final of the Mike’s Pharmacy BCB Under-15 Tournament before losing to arch rival Albion Community Centre by just six runs in a nail biting match.

Naidu, who has taken over the day to day operations of the club at just 18 years old expressed gratitude to the Management and Staff of Farfan & Mendes for their continued confidence in the Club.

He disclosed that Shazam Khan, Matthew Pottaya would serve as Captain and Vice Captain respectively for 2019. Veteran Administrator Keith Hicks and Rabindranauth Kissoonlall along with Tyrone Pottaya would serve as Managers.

The Assistant Secretary/CEO committed the Rose Hall Town Farfan & Mendes Under-15 Team to upholding the Club’s highest standard on and off the field. The team would also be involved in over 60 personal development programmes during the year with the main objective of making positive differences in the lives of youths, the elderly and less fortunate.

Marketing Manager of the Company Onai Vasconcellos stated that Farfan & Mendes Co. Ltd was proud of its relationship with the RHTY&SC and was satisfied that its investment was worthwhile.

The club, he stated has represented the Company’s Brand with distinction. He wished the Team even more success in 2019 and urged Club Members to continuing setting the bar even higher.