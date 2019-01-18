Latest update January 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dominoes action set for Sharmelee Sports Bar on Sunday

Jan 18, 2019 Sports 0

 

Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association Mark Wiltshire has collaborated with Sharmelee Sports Bar for the staging of a four-game tournament on

Proprietor of Sharmelee Sports Bar Sudan Ally presents one of the prizes to Mark Wiltshire.

Sunday at Montrose, East Coast Demerara.
The competition which is dubbed ‘Sunday in the Country’ has an entrance fee of $15,000; the winning team will take home a trophy and $150,000, runner up a trophy and $75,000 and third place $45,000.
Vinod and Sons Jewellery and Pawn Shop and Rayon Tent Rentals are among the sponsors on board. Wiltshire is urging all teams to be at the venue at least 30 minutes prior to the start of play. Teams can contact Wiltshire on 665 5855 for registration.

More in this category

Sports

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Barnwell (58), Cornwall (4-70) share first day honours; Hurricanes 139 away from Jaguar’s 196

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Barnwell (58), Cornwall (4-70)...

Jan 18, 2019

  By Sean Devers In their last 44 matches in the CWI Regional First-Class tournament the Guyana Jaguars has only lost twice, both times to the Leewards Hurricanes who bowled them out for their...
Read More
Hero CPL Economic Impact reaches US$127million

Hero CPL Economic Impact reaches US$127million

Jan 18, 2019

Guyana can qualify for FIBA Americas Cup – Coach Hercules

Guyana can qualify for FIBA Americas Cup –...

Jan 18, 2019

GCA launches First, Second and U-19 100-Overs Tournaments

GCA launches First, Second and U-19 100-Overs...

Jan 18, 2019

Farfan & Mendes on board with RHTYSC for 23rd year

Farfan & Mendes on board with RHTYSC for...

Jan 18, 2019

Dominoes action set for Sharmelee Sports Bar on Sunday

Dominoes action set for Sharmelee Sports Bar on...

Jan 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]