Dominoes action set for Sharmelee Sports Bar on Sunday

Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association Mark Wiltshire has collaborated with Sharmelee Sports Bar for the staging of a four-game tournament on

Sunday at Montrose, East Coast Demerara.

The competition which is dubbed ‘Sunday in the Country’ has an entrance fee of $15,000; the winning team will take home a trophy and $150,000, runner up a trophy and $75,000 and third place $45,000.

Vinod and Sons Jewellery and Pawn Shop and Rayon Tent Rentals are among the sponsors on board. Wiltshire is urging all teams to be at the venue at least 30 minutes prior to the start of play. Teams can contact Wiltshire on 665 5855 for registration.