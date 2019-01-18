BCB to host Perry Gossai Memorial 100 Balls tourney for West Berbice Clubs

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) is forging ahead with a hectic 2019 season after hosting a record 30 tournaments in 2018. The proactive Board plans to host a massive 35 tournaments in this year and has already started three.

Tomorrow would see the commencement of the first edition of the Perry Gossai Memorial 100-Ball tournament for teams in the West Berbice area. It is being sponsored by Gossai’s son, Arun and his family in memory of the late Attorney-at-Law who was an outstanding cricket administrator in his home village of Woodley Park, West Coast, Berbice.

BCB President Hilbert Foster, who spearheads a very aggressive Marketing drive to attract sponsorship for Berbice cricket stated that the tournament is the first among several that would be played across the Ancient County at the Zone level.

Similar tournaments would be played in Upper Corentyne, Berbice River, Lower Corentyne and New Amsterdam/Canje. Foster stated that the main objectives are to strengthen cricket clubs in the difference Sub-Zones, to encourage clubs to excel, to identify new talent for coaching programmes and to support grassroots cricket.

The eleven (11) teams that would be participating in the tournament are Paradise, Bush Lot United, Cotton Tree, Shieldstown, Achievers, Bush Lot Rising Star, Blairmont Com Centre, No. 5, D’Edward, Hopetown and Bath.

Foster stated that BCB was delighted to partner with the Gossai Family to pay tribute to the respected Attorney-at-Law. He hailed the late Attorney-at-Law as a positive role model who opened the doors for many to succeed in life.

The Perry Gossai Memorial 100-Ball tournament would be the first of several to be played in West Berbice as special emphasis would be placed in the area by the BCB. The tournament would see clubs being limited to one First Division Player who have played three or more First Division Matches in 2018 and 2019 combined.

Under-19 Players would not be considered First Division Players but Teams are restricted to just three of them who have played more than three First Division Matches. Arun Gossai, who is also an Attorney-at-Law stated that his late father was a passionate cricket follower and as such his family was delighted to honour him in a fitting way.

He expressed confidence that the Berbice Cricket Board would organise a successful tournament. The younger Gossai urged all the clubs to play in an environment of friendship and discipline. The Board, he stated was doing outstanding work and urged them to uphold their high standards. Fixtures for the First Round tomorrow:

Team Team Venue

Paradise vs Bush Lot United Paradise

Cotton Tree vs Shieldstown Cotton Tree

Achievers vs Bush Lot Risisng Bush Lot

Blairmont vs No. 5 No. 5

D’Edward vs Hopetown D’Edward

Bath Drew The Bye