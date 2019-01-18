BCB/NBS 2nd Division 2018 Cricket Kevlon Anderson, Seon Glasgow and Marvin Prashad hits tons; Seven teams advance to quarter finals

Several teams have advanced to the quarterfinals of the New Building Society 40-Overs Second Division Tournament organised by the Berbice Cricket

Board. Rose Hall Town Bakewell, Ramnarine Memorial, No. 70 Spartan, No. 72 Cut and Load, Bush Lot United, Young Warriors and Rose Hall Canje have advanced after winning their respective Playoff matches at venues across the Ancient County.

The highlight of the latest matches was a majestic 133 by promising Guyana Under-19 Player Kevlon Anderson, attacking centuries by National Under-17 all-rounder Seon Glasgow and Marvin Prashad, a brilliant all-round performance from the talented Paul Tyndall of Ramnarine Memorial. Female fast bowler Erva Giddings also returned the outstanding figures of 5-16 for RHT Bakewell.

Following are results of latest matches played:

At Albion Ground – RHT Bakewell defeated Skeldon Titans by 120 runs. RHT Bakewell batting first amassed 290-4 from their allotted 40-Overs with Kevlon Anderson hitting an attractive 133. Skipper Kevin Sinclair supported with 77, Junior Sinclair 33 and Jonathan Rampersaud 26.

Errol Byass, Jermain Reid and Deon Esau took one wicket apiece for Skeldon Titan as they were restricted to 170-9 from 40-Overs; Errol Byass top scored with 56 while Gajendra Nauth 41 and A. Apalsammy 27 supported. Erva Giddings 5-16 was the leading wicket-taker for RHT Bakewell.

At Tain Block 4 Ground – Ramnarine Memorial defeated Albion Community Centre by one wicket. Albion was bowled out for 144 in 34.4 Overs, David Latchaya 31, Riad Kassim 30 and Joshua Harrichand 22 led the batting.

Paul Tyndall 4 for 31, R. Pottaya 2-22 and Roydel Gray 2-26 were the best bowlers for Ramnarine Memorial which was restricted to 145-9 in 24-Overs. Paul Tyndall made 69 and M. Barclay 22. Gourav Ramesh took 3-35 and Kevin Umroa 2-48.

At No. 72 – No. 72 Cut and Load defeated Dukestown by 68 runs. No. 72 Cut and Load 176 all out in 34.4 Overs. Abdullah Ajib 58, B. Sukhdeo 3-24, C. Budram 2-25 and C. Beresford 2-48 were the leading wicket takers. Dukestown were sent packing 108 in 30.2 Overs. E. Jackman 24, C. Beresford 23 and D. Moses 22, the top scorers. Taking the wickets were Sewraj Chatterpaul 4-15, Devanand Chatterpaul 3-19 and Abdullah Ajib 2-15.

No. 70 Spartan defeated No. 48 Challengers by 59 runs – No. 70 Spartan 158 all out in 25.3 Overs. Sayad Wazir 48, Thareshwar Ramgolan 26. Javin Seenauth 3-15, Balram Persaud 2-13, Balram Samaroo 2-38. No. 48 Challengers 99 all out in 25.1 Overs. Totaram Persaud 31. Tameshwar Ramoutar 3-15, Naeem Yacoob 3-19.

At Bush Lot – Bust Lot United defeated Bush Lot Rising Star by 33 runs. Bush Lot United 168 all out in 28.2 Overs. Kris Ramnarine 51, Navendra Mahadeo 26. Carlton Grant 3-28, Akeem Miller 2-2, Javed Saywack 2-40.

Bush Lot Rising Star 135 all out in 24.5 Overs, Kayamat Ally 43, Nicholas Shivattan 31. Joel Dilchand 2-17, Michael Shivattan 2-20, Christopher Bissoon 2-27.

Blairmont Community Centre crushed Cotton Tree in a Zone 1 match to reach the Playoff stage where they would play D’Edward. The winner of that match would advance to the quarterfinals, to play Bust Lot United. Blairmont Community Centre 313-8 in 40-Overs. Seon Glasgow 103, Marvin Prashad 104, Pooran Persaud 4-52, Nasheed Gaffoor 3-69. Cotton Ree 193 all out in 39.1Overs.

Nick Ramsaroop 66, Pooran Prashad 46 and Harry Narine 44. Nigel Deodat 5-25, Javed Karim 2-37.

At Chesney Ground – Young Warriors defeated Chesney by 106 runs. Young Warriors Cricket Club 334 in 40-Overs. Sanjay Kahn 91, Alex Algoo 69 and Suresh Dhanai 56. Chesney Cricket Club 228 all out in 34.3Overs. Imran Khan 96. Vishal Mohabir 5-48.

AT RH Canje Welfare Ground – Rose Hall Canje defeated Edinburgh by 78 runs. Rose Hall Canje 208-7 in 40-Overs. Balram Samaroo 71, D. Ramkissoon 55, Sasenarine Sukhu 31. Z. Hussain 2-20, S. Nickesum 3-27. Edinburgh 130 all out. J. Andrews 50, Ameer Rahaman 4-20 and C. Singh 3-33.

Three quarterfinals are scheduled for this Sunday along with a Playoff Match

1. Rose Hall Town Bakewell vs Ramnarine Memorial @ Area ‘H’ Ground.

2. Young Warriors vs Rose Hall Canje @ Canje.

3. No. 70 Spartans vs No. 72 Cut and Load @ No. 72.

4. Blairmont Community Centre vs D’Edward @ D’Edward.