Bartica Community Center Ground to be completed by next month end

His Worship, Gifford Marshall, Mayor of Bartica has disclosed that the brand new surface of the Bartica Community Ground is set for completing by

February month end. Marshall informed that the ground should have been completed already but there were challenges with the first contractor who was unable to complete the job in a timely and efficient manner which resulted in hem being sacked.

The new contractor is Ivor Allen: “That job was awarded in November of 2018 and we would have since proceeded even though the rain would have caused some delays. But we are for closure and completion of works at the ground by February month end.”

The works entails according to Mayor Marshall, filling, compacting and shaping and an underground drainage system.

“All of that should be completed by February month end and we are hoping that we can have football and sports back on the ground by April the latest.”

Presently, Marshall boasted that the Bartica Community Center has undergone major transformation and is now known as a multi-purpose complex.

“As you are aware we have brand new volleyball and basketball courts in place with lights at the basketball court. To also let you know that the playing surface would accommodate athletics and a cricket pitch as well, so it’s a multi-purpose complex with a new pavilion and center where table tennis and other indoor sports can be played.”

The Community Center building was funded by the Municipality through its

subvention while the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Department of Culture Youth and Sport has funded the courts and the stand as well as the playing surface presently under construction. (Franklin Wilson)