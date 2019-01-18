Latest update January 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Aviation regulator grounds Cessna Caravans after landing gear incident

Jan 18, 2019 News 0

The Cessna aircraft shortly after its landing gear collapsed

Authorities grounded all Cessna Caravan aircraft yesterday after an incident with one on Wednesday.
According to reports, the aircraft, bearing registration number 8R-YAC, was in the process of being loaded at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport for a hinterland trip. It was shortly after 1pm. The cargo and passengers were already in the aircraft when the left landing gear collapsed. The plane belongs to Air Services Limited.
According to Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Egbert Field, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the decision to inspect the Caravans was a precautionary one.
By yesterday afternoon, all the planes of the Trans Guyana were cleared for flights, after checks by the GCAA engineers who were on the ground at Ogle.

There are 16 Cessna Caravans in operations among the four operators, Fields disclosed.
Stressing that the inspections were in the interest of safety and not to impact travel to hinterland areas too much, the official explained that the exercise were mainly visual ones.
By yesterday afternoon, GCAA was sending approvals for a few operators to restart flights.
In addition to ASL, which has seven Cessna Caravans, Wings Aviation and Jags also have a number of them.

More in this category

Sports

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Barnwell (58), Cornwall (4-70) share first day honours; Hurricanes 139 away from Jaguar’s 196

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Barnwell (58), Cornwall (4-70)...

Jan 18, 2019

  By Sean Devers In their last 44 matches in the CWI Regional First-Class tournament the Guyana Jaguars has only lost twice, both times to the Leewards Hurricanes who bowled them out for their...
Read More
Hero CPL Economic Impact reaches US$127million

Hero CPL Economic Impact reaches US$127million

Jan 18, 2019

Guyana can qualify for FIBA Americas Cup – Coach Hercules

Guyana can qualify for FIBA Americas Cup –...

Jan 18, 2019

GCA launches First, Second and U-19 100-Overs Tournaments

GCA launches First, Second and U-19 100-Overs...

Jan 18, 2019

Farfan & Mendes on board with RHTYSC for 23rd year

Farfan & Mendes on board with RHTYSC for...

Jan 18, 2019

Dominoes action set for Sharmelee Sports Bar on Sunday

Dominoes action set for Sharmelee Sports Bar on...

Jan 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]