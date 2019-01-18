Aviation regulator grounds Cessna Caravans after landing gear incident

Authorities grounded all Cessna Caravan aircraft yesterday after an incident with one on Wednesday.

According to reports, the aircraft, bearing registration number 8R-YAC, was in the process of being loaded at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport for a hinterland trip. It was shortly after 1pm. The cargo and passengers were already in the aircraft when the left landing gear collapsed. The plane belongs to Air Services Limited.

According to Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Egbert Field, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the decision to inspect the Caravans was a precautionary one.

By yesterday afternoon, all the planes of the Trans Guyana were cleared for flights, after checks by the GCAA engineers who were on the ground at Ogle.

There are 16 Cessna Caravans in operations among the four operators, Fields disclosed.

Stressing that the inspections were in the interest of safety and not to impact travel to hinterland areas too much, the official explained that the exercise were mainly visual ones.

By yesterday afternoon, GCAA was sending approvals for a few operators to restart flights.

In addition to ASL, which has seven Cessna Caravans, Wings Aviation and Jags also have a number of them.