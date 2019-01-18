ANSA Motors to launch inaugural Golf tourney at LGC tomorrow

Latest update January 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
There are many who wish to be first but this year its Ansa Motors Guyana which has seized the honours of hosting the first major Golf tournament to tee off the 2019 season. Like so many other things accomplished by the Ansa Group, this is just another first.
President of the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC), Aleem Hussain, said that he is tremendously pleased that this tournament will take place since it showcases Ansa Motors and Suzuki’s partnership with the LGC, especially since golf is a game known for its precision and top performance, a perfect match for a company like Ansa Motors and Suzuki.
According to an LGC release, it is expected that long-time member and Managing Director of Ansa McAl Trading, Troy Cadogan will do his best to bring home glory to the company.
Ansa Motors Guyana and the LGC invite all supporters, members and anyone wishing to be a part of this grand occasion, to this inaugural Suzuki Motors Golf Tournament.
The nation’s best golfers will compete for trophies in 0-9; 10-18, 19-28 Handicap groups, as well as the Best Golfer Gross and Net scores overall. A Hole-in-One prize will be up for grabs along with the Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin challenges. Tee-off is scheduled for 12:30hrs, tomorrow.
For more information on the LGC, how to become a member or learn the game, persons can visit the LGC Facebook page lusignangolfclub or call 220 5660.
