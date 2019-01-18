630,000 passengers processed through CJIA in 2018

Last year, the highest passenger movement was recorded through the country’s main port of entry – Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC).

Between January 1 and December 31, 2018, according to the airport, 630,143 passengers were processed as compared to 592,053 in 2017.

This represents a 7% increase from the corresponding period last year, the airport has disclosed.

Additionally, for the first time, arriving passengers represented a larger percentage of the total

number. In fact, international passenger arrivals for 2018 was 325,800 or 9 percent higher than

2017.

David Patterson, Minister of Public Infrastructure, attributed the marked increases to, “Government’s sound economic policies and its unwavering advocacy for an enabling environment for investors including the introduction of a new airline.”

He added that other factors which contributed to this achievement can be associated with increased business interest in oil and gas, agriculture and tourists coming in large numbers for the Easter festivities, Bartica Regatta, Rupununi Rodeo, Christmas and investment forums.

Six airlines currently operate at CJIA to a number of destinations, with New York City continuing to dominate the destinations with a 34 percent market share in 2018.

Destinations Canada and Aruba recorded 15 and 14 percent respectively. Miami followed closely with 12 percent.

There is an ongoing expansion to the airport with a longer runway built and a renovation of the terminal building area.