Wife to stand High Court trial for domestic murder

Jan 17, 2019 News 0

Lisa Halley, a woman who murdered her husband in July 2017, was yesterday committed to stand trial in the High Court after Senior Magistrate Leron Daly found sufficient evidence to commit her.

Committed Lisa Halley

The charge alleged that, Halley on July 29, 2017, unlawfully murdered Devon Halley in Queen Street, Kitty, Georgetown.
Halley, who cried bitterly on her first appearance in court, said that she suffered on a daily basis, abuse at the hands of her husband and that she would have eventually found enough courage to leave him. She added that the deceased would have forced her into prostitution.
On the day in question, the now dead man reportedly turned up at the woman’s home and demanded to talk to her. Devon Halley was told by the woman’s brother that she was not at home.
Shortly after, the accused entered the yard and the deceased upon spotting her allegedly attacked her with two knives. During the process, Halley managed to get her hands on one of the knives and stabbed her abusive partner.

