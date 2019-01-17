Wha happen in darkness does come to light

This is a strange time. Wha people was hiding all along now come to light. Indeed, all that happen in darkness coming to light. Carl got British citizenship but he never tell; anybody. He not de only one in de party. Li’l Joe got an American passport and dem boys seh Amna got one too.

When dem boys check wid KFC de leaders of that party seh nobody ain’t swear to no farrin government. One man born in England but he parents is Guyanese and he live in Guyana. Nobody didn’t look at de Opposition because dem know that couple people got farrin passport.

This thing was a secret till Charranrass bruck up de coo coo party. Jagdeo ain’t mek nuff noise about this because he know that people like to have somewhere to run when de trap closing behind dem.

But is Irfaat who keep de biggest secret. Nobody coulda find fault wid de government like Irfaat but as dem boys know, look after you own problems before you look after you Mattie own. De Bible has a nice way of talking bout this thing. It seh something bout moat and beam.

Irfaat had a big beam in ee eye. It suh big that de whole country now seeing it. De only people who didn’t see it was Jagdeo and dem oddas in parliament. And to help blind dem eye, Irfaat get people to design some nice certificates.

That was de first signal that de man was no fool. Then when he was a Minister he use to keep de finance of de Ministry wid lead pencil.

Fuh sure dem boys gun ask Jagdeo bout Irfaat qualification. Of course Jagdeo can play smart because he got some qualifications that he never had to study for.

And while he thinking about wha he gun tell dem reporters, dem boys see a new oil company shouting how it find de sweetest oil in de world. That is de oil from Guyana. This oil don’t have to get plenty refining.

Imagine Guyana didn’t know what it had.

Talk half and check dem certificates.