Latest update January 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

We have been massacred for Constitutional Reform, but it can still be achieved –Ramjattan

Jan 17, 2019 News 0

Some local critics hold the perception that the Alliance For Change (AFC) must shoulder some of the blame for one of its former members, Charrandass Persaud, throwing his support behind the Opposition’s historic No-Confidence Motion.
This perception is rooted in the fact that the AFC has performed poorly. Critics have reported that the AFC failed to be a visible and consistent check and balance as it had promised to be on the APNU. The party has also heavily criticized for failing to ensure Constitutional Reform was realized.

Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan

At a press conference held by his party yesterday, Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan sought to address these perceptions.
Ramjattan said, “The life of politicians and the life of a democracy will always have developments like this happening…We, however, never expected Charrandass to do what he did…
“As for Constitutional Reform, yes indeed, the Prime Minister (Moses Nagamootoo) tried his best to deal with these issues in relation to reform.”
The Minister continued, “He had it sent to the committee dealing with the Parliament and it has been there. That does not mean that we do not want constitutional reform.
“So many other things took on priority such as sugar and the budget. We are being so massacred for constitutional reform when in 23 years, nothing happened on this issue that we are now expecting out of a three-term government.”
He added, “Everybody expected the AFC to do these things but if they didn’t happen then we will have to take the blame and we will probably pay the price for it. But we have seen a PPP government in action and they had other priorities too…”
The AFC Chairman said that despite the delays, Constitutional Reform can still be achieved.

More in this category

Sports

GSCL Inc/Regal Stationery softball set to start on Sunday

GSCL Inc/Regal Stationery softball set to start on Sunday

Jan 17, 2019

  The Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc and Regal Stationery and Computer Centre cricket competition is set to commence at 09:30hrs on Sunday with matches at several venues in the...
Read More
GHB selects training squads ahead of Canada tour

GHB selects training squads ahead of Canada tour

Jan 17, 2019

CWI Regional First-Class cricket Jaguars aiming to extend unbeaten streak to six matches Clash with Hurricanes, only team to beat them in 44 games

CWI Regional First-Class cricket Jaguars aiming...

Jan 17, 2019

ECCC/SPR Enterprise 40-over to commence on Sunday

ECCC/SPR Enterprise 40-over to commence on Sunday

Jan 17, 2019

Guinness Greatest of the Streets 2019 edition kicks off tomorrow at Pouderoyen

Guinness Greatest of the Streets 2019 edition...

Jan 17, 2019

GuyanaNRA Smallbore Section recognize Top 5 Year-End Championship winners Gordon Richards (Senior) and Jason Cox (Junior) leads the way

GuyanaNRA Smallbore Section recognize Top 5...

Jan 17, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]