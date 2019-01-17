We have been massacred for Constitutional Reform, but it can still be achieved –Ramjattan

Some local critics hold the perception that the Alliance For Change (AFC) must shoulder some of the blame for one of its former members, Charrandass Persaud, throwing his support behind the Opposition’s historic No-Confidence Motion.

This perception is rooted in the fact that the AFC has performed poorly. Critics have reported that the AFC failed to be a visible and consistent check and balance as it had promised to be on the APNU. The party has also heavily criticized for failing to ensure Constitutional Reform was realized.

At a press conference held by his party yesterday, Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan sought to address these perceptions.

Ramjattan said, “The life of politicians and the life of a democracy will always have developments like this happening…We, however, never expected Charrandass to do what he did…

“As for Constitutional Reform, yes indeed, the Prime Minister (Moses Nagamootoo) tried his best to deal with these issues in relation to reform.”

The Minister continued, “He had it sent to the committee dealing with the Parliament and it has been there. That does not mean that we do not want constitutional reform.

“So many other things took on priority such as sugar and the budget. We are being so massacred for constitutional reform when in 23 years, nothing happened on this issue that we are now expecting out of a three-term government.”

He added, “Everybody expected the AFC to do these things but if they didn’t happen then we will have to take the blame and we will probably pay the price for it. But we have seen a PPP government in action and they had other priorities too…”

The AFC Chairman said that despite the delays, Constitutional Reform can still be achieved.