WDCA President’s Cup set for Sunday

Latest update January 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
The semi finals of the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) President’s Cup will be contested on Sunday starting at 09:00hrs.
Independence Sports Club A will take on Zeeburg Sports Club at Joe Vieira Park (Nandkumar Shivsankar and Andrew Singh umpiring) and Mc Gill Sports Club will play Cornelia Ida at Canal Number Two (Chetnarine Persaud and R. Etrawoo).
The matches are expected to be keenly contested with Independence Sports Club A depending on the likes of Safraz Esau, Mahendra Dhanpaul, Ewart Samuels, Vivian Buckles, Anand Bharat and Jevon Hector, while Zeeburg will look to Yutesh Dhanpaul, Ronaldo Renee, Malcolm Hubbard, Andre Seepersaud and Mark Jeffers.
Mc Gill SC include Suresh Persaud, Travis Persaud, Troy Persaud, Daniel Basdeo, Abdool Razack, Balram Aron and Shafiek Deen while Cornelia Ida comprise Akshaya Persaud, Naveed Ali, Richie Looknauth, Avishkar Ramgobin and Shameer Khan.
The final will be played on January 27 at a venue to be announced.
