New JSC board to be in place by month end

President David Granger is hoping to have a new board of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in place before the end of this month.
During a recent meeting with the press at State House, President Granger said that he had been in discussion with the relevant officials on the matter.
The President said that he has held discussions with a number of persons including the Minister of Legal Affairs. “I am hoping that it could be done during this month.”
The Government has been accused of trivialising the Judicial Service Commission, (JSC) an important constitutional agency which holds the authority to make appointments and to remove and exercise disciplinary control over persons holding or acting in judicial offices.
Senior judicial officers commenting on the absence of the JSC, have noted that the void has put the independence of the judiciary at stake.
“The JSC by its legal definition is the guardian of our autonomy. The JSC upholds the independence of the judiciary. It ensures by its diligence that judicial officers resist being influenced by improper partisan and personal interests.”
As such, the government should make every effort to ensure that it is placed. It should be treated as a priority. ”
The JSC is made up of ex-officio members of the JSC. It includes acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, the Chief Justice, Chairman of the Guyana Public Service Union, (GPSU) , a member appointed by Parliament and one by the President.
These persons must be selected before the JSC is in place.
The life of the membership of the last JSC expired September 30, 2017. As such, social and political commentators have lamented that the absence of the board is creating a constitutional vacuum.
