Miner steals bicycle

John Broomes, 43, of Mahdia found himself before Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty, yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and entered a guilty plea to a charge of simple larceny.
The charge read that on January 15, 2019, at Norton Street, Georgetown, he allegedly stole one bicycle worth $30, 000 property of William King.
Broomes after pleading guilty to the charge offered an explanation. The defendant told the court that the night before the incident happened, unknown men who made good their escape into the yard, where the victim resides, robbed him of an amplifier and an undisclosed sum of cash.
On the day in question, he did escape with the bicycle in an attempt to bring the men out from hiding to recover his stolen articles.
According to the facts presented by police prosecutor, Alisa Brummell, the accused was seen by King’s neighbours, going into the garage of the victim and removing the bicycle. Following an alert King came out and saw Broomes escaping with the bicycle.
As a result, of the alarm, public-spirited individuals apprehended Broomes and later handed him over to police ranks from the Brickdam Police Station.
The accused informed the court that he is 43 years of age and resides in Mahdia where he does mining for a living.
Prosecutor Alisa Brummell objected to bail being granted to Brooms given the fact that he did not provide a definite location of address in Mahdia where he resides. Broomes has since been remanded to prison and will return to court for his next hearing in March 2019.

