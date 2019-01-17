Guinness Greatest of the Streets 2019 edition kicks off tomorrow at Pouderoyen

Latest update January 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Guinness Greatest of the Streets Football championships has returned for its tenth year and the West Demerara/ East Bank Zone will be the first to kick start the action tomorrow at the Pouderoyen Market Tarmac, West Bank Demerara.
At the launch on yesterday at Banks DIH, Thirst Park, organisers indicated, this will be the fifth year for this zone hosting the championships. Furthermore, it was noted that they have received record entries, after over 35 teams have registered to bid for the grand cash prize of $500,000 and a spot in the National Playoffs.
Usually, the Georgetown zone kicks-off the championships but they decided to make a change and allow Georgetown, the most supported zone, to be the final leg before the national play-offs.
Brand Manager of Guinness, Lee Baptiste, envisioned fans will turn out in their numbers this year, given majority of the match days will be Fridays.

Organiser Travis Bess (fourth left) receives the C/ship trophy from Colours’ Creana Damon in the presence of teams’ and sponsors’ representatives at Banks DIH yesterday.

Long serving supporter of the street football event, Colours Boutique, has increased their support by providing each team with branded uniforms. Their representative Creanna Damon hoped the tournament continues to reach its potential and impact communities.
The opening night will have eight matches commencing from 18:00hrs. The other match nights are January 25th, February 1st, 6th, 8th and the finals on the 16th.
The runners up will pocket $250,000, while the third and fourth place finishers will receive $200,000 and $100,000, respectively.
Last year, Showstoppers got their third straight title when they topped ESPN 3-0 in the final.

