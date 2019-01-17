GSCL Inc/Regal Stationery softball set to start on Sunday

Latest update January 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc and Regal Stationery and Computer Centre cricket competition is set to commence at 09:30hrs on Sunday with matches at several venues in the city.
The tournament will be played in the Open and Over-40 categories with no entrance fee required. The organisers are asking that all teams be fully uniformed and must submit a list of not more than 15 players (full names) and contact information when registering. This information will be stored for future reference like annual awards ceremony.
Cash and trophies will be up for grabs and the first eight teams in each category will be accepted. The tournament will be played on a round robin format using white balls and teams can contact Abdel Gamal on 673-5602 or 610-7902 for information on registration.
