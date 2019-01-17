Elections unlikely within 90 days -Govt. prepares for house-to-house registrations-Afc

The possibilities of general and regional elections being held within 90 days are becoming less likely.

Yesterday, the Alliance For Change (AFC), the smaller of the two governing factions, made it clear that it is not ruling out heading as far as the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to appeal any decision that does not favor the administration.

In addition, the readiness of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is also being called into question with a house-to-house registration to clean the Voters’ List a very real possibility.

The disclosures were made yesterday by Chairman for AFC, Vice President, Khemraj Ramjattan, during the party’s press conference.

Early elections were mandated when Government parliamentarian, Charrandass Persaud, on the evening of December 21 voted yes to a no-confidence, causing the government to fall.

Persaud flew out within hours to Canada, under the protection of the Canadian High Commission. That situation has sparked a diplomatic spat between Government and the Commission.

Government has since taken the vote to court, questioning the legality of it in view of that fact that the Member of Parliament had dual citizenship with Canada, a no-no under the Constitution of Guyana when it comes to eligibility of parliamentarians.

The situation has caused a Constitutional crisis with the Opposition- the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) insisting the government resign.

Yesterday Ramjattan, to whose party the now expelled Persaud had belonged, was vocal on the way forward.

He said that in any elections, it is likely that AFC will again join with the A Partnership For National Unity (APNU) in another coalition as the “chances are better there”.

However, he warned, the holding of elections and date is dependent on what the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) says.

During a meeting with President David Granger recently, it was agreed that two representatives from each party – Government and Opposition- will be sent to talk to ailing Chairman of GECOM, (Ret’d) Justice, James Patterson, on arrangements and the readiness.

The two are MPs Amna Ally and Gail Teixeira.

According to Ramjattan, a former leader of AFC, it will be recalled that it was the PPP in Opposition who agreed with Government to spend $3B in a house-to-house registration this year.

There was no money budgeted for elections. Parliament, he said, will have to be reconvened to pass funds for elections now, he said- even if the Opposition wants to be absent, the Government’s majority will be used.

Implications and Consequences

According to Ramjattan, the current Minister of Public Security, when bringing a no-confidence motion, one does not only look at the 90-day stipulation, there are implications and consequences too.

According to the Constitution, outside of the 90-day, the Government and the Opposition must agree for lengthening the life of the administration.

The official noted that Guyana is not like Canada and other developed western countries where a no-confidence motion can spark immediate elections.

With regards to the Voters’ List, he said that there are many persons who would be disenfranchised –including 15-year-olds who would be 18 this year.

In fact, it was pointed out that the late parents of Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes were on the list.

The list has to be cleansed to also avoid accusations of rigging- a situation of “damned if you do; damned if you don’t.”

According to Ramjattan, there is clear intention of the administration to pursue the court cases till up the CCJ if the results are not favourable.

There is also an understanding that there will be expeditious hearings in the matters.

According to the party yesterday, the AFC will host its first National Executive Committee meeting for 2019 on Saturday, January 26.

The full National Executive of the party will be in attendance.

“This NEC will be expanded to include municipal and regional councillors and other regional and district officials from across the country along with attendance by representatives of the Diaspora. The party expects, as usual, robust presentations on various agenda items, particularly regarding the prevailing political position,” Ramjattan disclosed.

According to Ramjattan, the party restates its position that it feels betrayed by the vote on December 21 and “it is now evident that it was not a conscience vote but that much more was at play. The police are conducting investigations in this regard.”

He said that the AFC is pleased with the maturity displayed by the respective sides at the meeting on January 9 between President David Granger and his team of ministers and the Leader of the Opposition and his team.

“The party notes and is heartened by statements following the meeting that the sanctity of Government remains and trusts that this political maturity will hold in the coming weeks and months as the matter continues to unfold.”

Ramjattan insisted that the Coalition remains strong and is reassuring that the party is firmly committed to the rule of law and remains Guyana’s largest multi-ethnic party which continues to be unwavering in pursuit of representing the interest of all Guyanese.

NO Allegiance

According to Minister Hughes, the AFC has noted media reports relating to the citizenship status of its Members of Parliament.

“The AFC wishes to advise that none of its eleven MPs has sworn allegiance to any foreign state. Ten of the party’s MPs are citizens of Guyana only. The other MP, Mr Dominic Gaskin, was born in the United Kingdom but is a citizen of Guyana by descent.”

The issue of renouncing citizenship does not apply to Guyanese who were born in another country. “Therefore Mr. Gaskin, constitutionally, sits as a duly elected MP without any hindrance or issue.”

Ramjattan would not be drawn on investigations by police into allegations that Persaud was actively seeking to buy a large amount of gold.

He assured that Top Cop, Leslie James, will likely hold a press conference in the coming days on the probe which involves a case of “national security”.

Ramjattan said he was briefed on the probe and from indications, the vote by the MP was not one of conscience. Evidence from video tapes and other meetings clearly dispel this.

“It is obviously blindsided us. It is treachery and betrayal.”

According to Marlon Williams, AFC’s General Secretary, all MPs of his party were aware of their Constitutional obligations to disclose if they had dual citizenship. The party never knew of Persaud’s.

Also there at the press conference was MP Michael Carrington.