ECCC/SPR Enterprise 40-over to commence on Sunday

The 2019 edition of the East Coast Cricket Committee/ SPR Enterprise 40 overs competition is slated to commence on Sunday with matches at seven grounds on the East Coast of Demerara.

This competition which is in its third year will see nineteen teams vying for honours in two groups with the preliminary rounds being played in a round-robin format. The last edition of this competition was severely hampered by inclement weather and as a result the organizers have decided to start its competition early this year whilst the weather is favorable for cricket.

Following the final in December 2018, the sponsor’s representative Scottie Ramroop challenged teams on the East Coast Demerara to display more discipline in an effort to encourage parents to have their children engage in sports.

Lusignan SC (A) are the defending champion and are in Group A whilst 2018 semifinalist Fairfield SC and Better Hope A will join Enmore CCCC and Strathavon SC in Group B.

In this weekend’s fixture-Group A; Lusignan SC (A) will host Cane Grove SC, Buxton SC will entertain Helena/Supply SC, Fairfield SC will stay at home to Mahaica Cavs, Lusignan will travel to Beter Hope.

In Group B: Ogle will host Paradise SC, Strathavon SC (A) will play Lusignan B at Strathavon, and Enmore CCCC will host Mahaica SC.

All matches commence at 11:00hrs.