Diamond Club raid… Woman charged again for human trafficking

Yesterday, a woman found herself before the court for the second time to answer to charges of trafficking in persons and was remanded to prison on the four charges that were made out against her.

The charges alleged that between August and October last year, Fiona Hopkinson engaged in the trafficking of persons, by procuring four vulnerable Venezuelan nationals for the purpose of prostitution or exploitation.

Police facts indicated that a raid was conducted on the Diamond Club in Georgetown and the four Venezuelan women were found. The women reportedly told the investigators that they were taken to the club by the accused and forced to work as a way of repaying her for bringing them to the city.

In addition, it was noted that one of the alleged victims was forced to be employed at a city nightclub after her travel document was confiscated.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh objected to bail based on the fact that the accused was previously charged with offences of similar nature. Bail was denied and Hopkinson was told that the case will continue on February 6, 2019.

In January 2018, Fiona Hopkinson and Rodwell Dempster were both remanded to prison after being arranged for allegedly trafficking five Venezuelan women for sex work.

The women, whose ages ranged from 18 to 22 years, were rescued after police in collaboration with the TIP unit, raided the Diamond Hotel and Bar which is located on George Street, Georgetown.