Latest update January 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ann Regina Town Council making an effort to pull things around More work to be done

Jan 17, 2019 News 0

 

On October 10, 2018 last, Kaieteur Sport carried an article headlined, “Is the Anna Regina Town Council proud of this?” where the state of thick vegetation along the fence of the ground to river side,

The fence that was done by the District Council.

dilapidated stand and unplayable basketball court among other things were highlighted.
On a follow up visit to the facility this past weekend (January 12 & 13), there were visible improvements seen including the clearing of the vegetation along the fence as well as rehabilitation works including changing of rotten zinc sheets replaced on the main pavilion.
It was commendable that Regional Executive Officer (REO) Dennis Jaikarran Snr., and Members of the Regional Committee of the PNC were on hand to witness a riveting Under-15 match on Sunday last at the venue between Essequibo Pomeroon Football Association, GFF/Dr. Frank Watson/Pele Alumni Intra Association champions Dartmouth FC and East Bank Football Association winners, Timehri Panthers FC.

REO and former EPFA President Dennis Jaikarran Snr., (left) with current President Maxine Stewart and Prince Holder in discussion on Sunday last.

Kaieteur Sport was informed that the Region did the refurbishing works on the stand for Essequibo Night, while the District Council has constructed a brand new concrete fence.

The partly refurbished main stand at the Anna Regina Community Center Ground (foreground), and the Stage that needs to be removed to enhance proper visibility of on field action.

This is all good and kudos must be extended to the entities that have done their part to enhance the facility to the benefit of the community. However, more needs to be done including the removal and relocation of the stage that sits between the field and main stand.
It is understood that millions were spent to construct this stage which is deteriorating and in the first instance should not have been located where it’s at; blocking the view of fans whenever football or cricket is being played.
Jaikarran, a former President of the Essequibo Pomeroon Football Association has promised to work closely with present EPFA President Maxine Stewart to transform the sport given the fact that lots of talented players are in clubs in the Cinderella County.
Sports across the landscape in Essequibo would be developed, Jaikarran Snr., noted.

More in this category

Sports

GSCL Inc/Regal Stationery softball set to start on Sunday

GSCL Inc/Regal Stationery softball set to start on Sunday

Jan 17, 2019

  The Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc and Regal Stationery and Computer Centre cricket competition is set to commence at 09:30hrs on Sunday with matches at several venues in the...
Read More
GHB selects training squads ahead of Canada tour

GHB selects training squads ahead of Canada tour

Jan 17, 2019

CWI Regional First-Class cricket Jaguars aiming to extend unbeaten streak to six matches Clash with Hurricanes, only team to beat them in 44 games

CWI Regional First-Class cricket Jaguars aiming...

Jan 17, 2019

ECCC/SPR Enterprise 40-over to commence on Sunday

ECCC/SPR Enterprise 40-over to commence on Sunday

Jan 17, 2019

Guinness Greatest of the Streets 2019 edition kicks off tomorrow at Pouderoyen

Guinness Greatest of the Streets 2019 edition...

Jan 17, 2019

GuyanaNRA Smallbore Section recognize Top 5 Year-End Championship winners Gordon Richards (Senior) and Jason Cox (Junior) leads the way

GuyanaNRA Smallbore Section recognize Top 5...

Jan 17, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]