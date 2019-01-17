Ann Regina Town Council making an effort to pull things around More work to be done

On October 10, 2018 last, Kaieteur Sport carried an article headlined, “Is the Anna Regina Town Council proud of this?” where the state of thick vegetation along the fence of the ground to river side,

dilapidated stand and unplayable basketball court among other things were highlighted.

On a follow up visit to the facility this past weekend (January 12 & 13), there were visible improvements seen including the clearing of the vegetation along the fence as well as rehabilitation works including changing of rotten zinc sheets replaced on the main pavilion.

It was commendable that Regional Executive Officer (REO) Dennis Jaikarran Snr., and Members of the Regional Committee of the PNC were on hand to witness a riveting Under-15 match on Sunday last at the venue between Essequibo Pomeroon Football Association, GFF/Dr. Frank Watson/Pele Alumni Intra Association champions Dartmouth FC and East Bank Football Association winners, Timehri Panthers FC.

Kaieteur Sport was informed that the Region did the refurbishing works on the stand for Essequibo Night, while the District Council has constructed a brand new concrete fence.

This is all good and kudos must be extended to the entities that have done their part to enhance the facility to the benefit of the community. However, more needs to be done including the removal and relocation of the stage that sits between the field and main stand.

It is understood that millions were spent to construct this stage which is deteriorating and in the first instance should not have been located where it’s at; blocking the view of fans whenever football or cricket is being played.

Jaikarran, a former President of the Essequibo Pomeroon Football Association has promised to work closely with present EPFA President Maxine Stewart to transform the sport given the fact that lots of talented players are in clubs in the Cinderella County.

Sports across the landscape in Essequibo would be developed, Jaikarran Snr., noted.