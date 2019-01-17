Agencies mourn passing of Allison Butters Grant

The passing of Allison Butters-Grant, Chief Executive Officer and President of Global Seafood Distributors (GSD), is being mourned by a number of agencies with which she interacted, as well as family, relatives and friends.

Butters-Grant passed away on January 13, last, in New Jersey, USA, following a brief battle with cancer.

A statement from the GSD reads that the entire GSD “family mourns this loss. On behalf of our management team, employees and family, we extend our deepest thanks to all the kind words and sympathy during these difficult times.”

GSD referred to her as a “larger-than-life figure” and mentioned the passion, energy, experience and value she brought to the company and all that she crossed paths with. GSD stated that Butters-Grant’s dedication to her country spawned many developments over the years. The company lauded her for her passion for progress.

GSD related that she was greatly respected and admired as a female entrepreneur and trailblazer, one who infused the Company with deeply held values of integrity, a strong sense of right and wrong, great compassion and loyalty, and a solid commitment to family, staff, community and a quality product.

She, the company stated, “guided the company from its humble beginnings to a household name for quality seafood products.”

Her husband and Managing Director Kerwin Grant will assume the post of Chief Executive Officer.

GSD thanks its partners for the condolences they have expressed, and their continuous support.

Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association Limited (GMSA), on which Butters-Grant served as an Executive Board Member, also expressed condolences to her family for her loss.

The company stated, “Mrs. Butters- Grant was greatly admired and respected as a successful female entrepreneur. In our interactions with Ms. Butters-Grant she exhibited commitment to doing more for Guyana and creating opportunities for young people. She always brought new ideas and perspectives to the GMSA. We will miss her. Guyana will miss her.”

The Ministry of Natural Resources extended deepest condolences to her family, as well. The Ministry’s statement lauded the role Mrs Butters-Grant played in the natural resources sector as a miner in her own right, functioning as an alternate for the industry in the Guyana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative’s Multi Stakeholder Group (MSG).

The ministry remembers Butters-Grant as a source of inspiration within the MSG and wider natural resources sector.