Teenage cattle farmer remanded for murder of Bush Lot brothers

Teen cattle farmer, of Bush Lot Village,Corentyne, Berbice was yesterday charged for the murders of the Samaroo brother’s, also of Bush Lot Village.

Keiran Romeo Jeenarine, 18, appeared at the Mibicuri Magistrate’s Court barefoot before Magistrate Alex Moore to answer to the charge.

It is alleged that between Monday, December 31, and Tuesday January 1, 2019 at Bush Lot Village, he murdered Harricharran Samaroo, and Premcharran Samaroo, in the course of a robbery.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge; however, his Attorney Charlyne Artiga, yesterday, made an application for a full disclosure of statements from the prosecution. That includes surveillance footage of Jeenarine at a supermarket during the time the murder/robbery was committed.

She also told the court that she had intentions to take the matter to the high court since Jeenarine’s 72 hours detention elapsed yesterday but no charges were filed.

Prosecutor Orin Joseph in his rebuttal stated that the police were awaiting advice from the DPP to charge and that advice was only given on Monday.

Artiga, in her client’s defence, also mentioned that there are two witnesses that can confirm Jeenarine’s alibi that he was at the supermarket during the time that the crime was committed, this she said can also be supported by the surveillance footage.

She also pointed out that the brother of the dead men had also confirmed that Jeenarine was with him at the Supermarket.

Magistrate Moore, related that an answer for the supermarket video should have been given before Jeenarine was brought before the court. He added that it should be looked at to avoid a situation where the individual is kept in custody and charged wrongfully.

The prosecution was given a week and Jeenarine is expected to make his next court appearance on 22nd January, 2019 at the Springlands Magistrate Court.

Harricharran and Premcharran Samaroo were shot and killed by armed and masked men who invaded the home of their mom at Bush Lot Village on the night of December the 31, 2018.

The brothers and their other sibling, Dipnarine “Sono-bai” Samaroo, the accused Romeo Jeenarine, an overseas-based Guyanese and Irene Samaroo were at the house imbibing when there was a power outage, between 20:00 and 21:00 hrs.

It was during that time that the men stormed the premises and demanded cash after they shot Harricharran and Premcharran in the backyard.

Three days after the incident police issued wanted bulletins for Romeo Jeenarine and Kelvin Shivgobin in relation to the murder. They also arrested the brother of Romeo, Yujendra Jeenarine. He had given this publication a detailed account of his torture in custody; he was subsequently released.

A day later, Romeo turned himself over to police in the company of his lawyer Charlyne Artiga and he was detained for questioning.

Investigators reportedly got a confession from the teen that he was a part of the planning and execution of the crime.