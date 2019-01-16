Taxi driver charged for touching 11-year-old’s private parts

A taxi driver, who allegedly touched the private parts of an 11-year-old girl, was yesterday charged and released on $100,000 bail for the offence.

Rishi Seepersaud, 40, of Station Street, Kitty, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Marcus-Isaacs in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Seepersaud pleaded not guilty to the charge, which stated that on September 8, 2018, at McDoom Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16. The matter was held in-camera and members of the public and the media were asked to exit the courtroom.

He was represented by Attorney-at-Law Darren Wade who asked that his client be granted bail in a reasonable amount.

The Magistrate granted Seepersaud bail in the sum of $100,000. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on January 28.

According to information, on the day in question, the child was a passenger in Seepersaud’s vehicle and, while in the vicinity of McDoom Public Road, he parked his vehicle, turned up his music volume and touched the child’s private parts.

The child then told her mother what transpired, and the matter was reported to the police. An investigation was then carried out. Seepersaud was arrested and charged for the offence.